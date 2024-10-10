The story of a Nigerian woman who got pregnant and delivered twins after many years of waiting has gone viral

It was gathered that her husband was about getting another wife when she surprisingly got pregnant

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the congratulate the new mum

A Nigerian woman's emotional journey to motherhood has captured the hearts of social media users.

Following years of infertility struggles, she defied odds and welcomed twins, shattering her family's doubts and despair.

Stock photo of model, cute babies Photo credit: @glopride7/TikTok, FG Trade/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Woman welcomes twins after 10 years

The touching story was shared on TikTok by @glopride7, with a caption recounting the couple's tear-filled 10-year wait.

As hopes began to dwindle, the woman's husband had considered taking a second wife who would carry a child for him.

However, fate intervened, and the woman discovered she was expecting not only one, but two children.

"After 10 years of waiting, my husband gave up on me and decided to get another wife but God came through for me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman welcomes twins after years

TikTok users who stumbled upon the heartwarming video, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising God's divine intervention.

@Robert said:

"Me wey be say if I pour for ground if dem nor quick clean am e go turn to baby, if my woman nor conceive under one month straight to her papa house."

@Precious commented:

"U sure say u no pass backyard go carry the belle. Na so them catch one woman for my village. Congratulations."

@Bobo bubu said:

"I just want to say a short prayer for everyone who is fighting secret battles. I pray God gives you victory in Jesus' Name."

@priceless commented:

"Any man that will think to abandon his wife for another due to childlessness should not be called a husband, such will abandon you in sickness also."

@young Muna said:

"Congratulations but a man that patiently waited for 10 years also tried it’s not all men that will wait that long."

@mummy Tee added:

"Congratulations God please remember me too and bless me with twins girls in Jesus mighty name amen."

Watch the video below:

Couple welcomes child after 14 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple welcomed a baby boy 14 years after they had a daughter in their marriage.

A video captured the moment the child was dedicated in church as his mother danced with happiness.

