A young Nigerian man who recently completed his building project has got some curious with his fence logos

At a part of the fence was a Versace logo, while the prominent part of the exterior had Lious Volton insignia all over

Many young Nigerians like him tapped his blessings as the praised the grand design of the building

A young Nigerian man has got many people's attention with the mansion he recently built.

After completing the building, the man painted a Versace logo on a part of the fence. The colours of the house blended well.

A part of the man's fence had a Versace logo. Photo source: @micheal_fr2

Source: TikTok

Versace and Louis Vuitton

His viral video also showed the Louis Vuitton logo at the base of his fence. His (@micheal_fr2) roofing is stone-coated, which showed he must have spent millions of naira on the project.

The man's compound is also well-floored. Everything in the man's home speaks wealth. His living room had exotic chairs and chandeliers.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Godbless said:

"Congrats my gee️Opening mine on Christmas day, December 25th. Ona nor go fit kill me with pressure for dis app."

gosh_fx said:

"Send me the house plan Abeg."

Haruna said:

"You finish work. billionaires no do pass like this."

Papi said:

"This is massive bro congratulations, may this congrats no pass us by next year."

Loba said:

"New taker don build house o."

Newest said:

"Abeg I need the engineer number."

NATAS-STAUROS said:

"God I’m trying my best please answer my prayers."

kim_williams01 said:

"Congratulations man.... Opening mine November 1st.... congratulations to me too... congratulations to those on here cuz e go reach everybody hand️. Believe."

Entertainment.fun asked:

"You get deal with Versace?"

Holar said:

"Omo water drop from my eye. God way run your own go run my own too believe, congrats boss."

oboskii said:

"Omoh money enter this house."

Oyin said:

"Congrats wish same for my brothers and my man too."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man celebrated becoming a landlord as he built a one-storey house with a modern structure.

He captured the whole construction process as many labourers worked on his site. He gave a flat design that hid the whole house roof.

Source: Legit.ng