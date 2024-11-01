A Nigerian event agent did a wonderful job by transforming a mere road into a beautiful hall for a wedding ceremony

The road was so nicely decorated that many people found it hard to believe when they saw the final result

A lot of netizens shared their comments and said the decoration was superbly done by the event agent

An event planner has been praised by social media users due to his aesthetic creativity.

The event planner creatively transformed a road into an event hall, which looked highly attractive.

The event planner was praised for doing a great job. Photo credit: TikTok/@shot_by_rita.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @shot_by_rita, the event hall looked so nice and cosy.

After seeing the final outcome of the decoration, many social media users admired it.

The place was transformed and looked so real as if it was built that way for the wedding ceremony.

Many people praised the event planners due to how they handled the job nicely.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of event hall

@badgurl_ayo said:

"So where street people go pass that day?"

@Cindy_Nwigwe said:

Na Owerri people dey use the road for events because they no get compound as they don sell everything. Abeg Owerri people no come for me o cos I am a chosen. BTW the decor is beautiful."

@Ada daddy said:

"Ahh finally I don see person wey go do decoration on my wedding day."

@blinks said:

"What if the bride mama no Dey greet her street people."

@Emalohi said:

"How is your service fee like boss. Very beautiful decor."

@nuelahills said:

"Can you come to Enugu and what is your price range?"

@usersyxiv8rw7p said:

"Na to hold rain oo. This is beautiful."

@talk2senorita said:

"Who is the event decor?"

@treasuregtreasure Ijele said:

"That's how I will close my village road. Be getting ready."

Man rejects wedding gift

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng