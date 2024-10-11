A Nigerian lady has hailed her aunt and uncles for providing for three years after she lost her mum

She shared screenshots of their chats and numerous alerts that she had received from her aunt and uncles

Many people who came across the video hailed the relatives and shared their experience with their uncles and aunts

A Nigerian lady has detailed how her uncles and aunties fulfilled their promises of taking care of her and her siblings since their mum passed.

She shared screenshots of their chats and numerous alerts that she had received from them.

Lady details how relatives provide for her 3 years after losing mum

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady shared some messages she received from her uncles, who were checking up on her.

Screenshots from her phone also showed the alerts of N100,000, N150,000 and N300,000 she received from them.

The video was captioned:

“Lady shares video evidence of how her aunts and uncles have kept their promise of being there for her and her siblings three years after her mum died.”

Watch the video here

Reactions trail lady’s story

Many people who came across the video hailed their relatives and shared their experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@djmichelle_ said:

"My mums family too can do this."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

"When we lost our mom, same thing happened to us until our daddy bounce back. Some uncles are kind sha... God bless every kind and Generous uncles and aunties out there."

@official_dollarqueen said:

"U guys are lucky. Even my mum’s twin doesn’t knw if we exist."

@charlesloaded.g90 said:

"My brothers kids will count on me Anyday and any time. All this maternal side shi can’t happen in my lifetime."

@fyzyfashion_store said:

"Only maternal uncles and aunties can show such love ajeh."

@rosythrone said:

"She’s really blessed to have such family in her life. It’s not easy, u need heavenly connection to have such."

@kingwoman__ said:

"Limaoo!! I can’t relate. Ati paternal ati maternal o, Nothing for us."

@kelly.besong said:

"Same story here for about 20 years. Shout out to my mums brothers and sister."

Read related stories on family

Abroad-based lady reacts after seeing house relative built for her

While working overseas, a lady sent her male relative money back home to help her build a house.

However, what she saw was not quite what she expected, prompting the lady to curse him.

She shared a picture of the small unfinished building she saw, which sparked massive reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng