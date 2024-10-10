Four weeks after her best friend passed away, a Nigerian lady has not been able to move on with her life

She continued to send messages to his line on WhatsApp and made public all she had been sending him for days

The released WhatsApp texts elicited emotional reactions as netizens sent her condolence messages

A Nigerian lady, @lil_moyin, has mourned her male best friend, Oluwadamilare, who died a month ago.

In a TikTok post, the lady opened up about how tough his death had been on her and how she had been unable to move on.

She mourned her male best friend. Photo Credit: @lil_moyin

Source: TikTok

@lil_moyin refused to accept that Oluwadamilare was no more and bombarded his WhatsApp number with messages.

She kept sending the deceased touching texts

His mum's reply was not enough to bring her to reality. In WhatsApp texts shared on TikTok, @lil_moyin tackled the deceased for giving her the silent treatment and begged him to reply her.

At some point, she used harsh words as if vexed with the deceased. Eventually, she accepted his death and mourned his loss. She wrote:

"To my Best friend that has gone to eternity,its time to say Goodbye💔.

"Been in my draft since,but u had no strength to post this,this is such a hard thing to experience🥹.

"It's A MONTH without you and it hasn’t been the same without you!!!

"REST WELL MY DEAR FRIEND🕊🕯.

"I MISS YOU EVERYDAY."

People sent her condolence messages

Thoyor20 said:

"If it was my case nobody would know I’m gone I don’t text people…people don’t text me."

Simdi😍❤️ said:

"Was in ur shoes in 2015…deleted his no. after his brother called me thinking I wud get better immediately buh no…It took a very long time to get over it…"

Mcafee Tatiana 💕🦋 said:

"Omo see as water dey roll for Idan eyes 😭😂 RIP TO HIM."

MALIK🇳🇪🎭 said:

"The pain is endless lost my mom since 2015 and it just comes up my head every time every day💔 I can’t even moved on."

Ni_fehmi🥰 said:

"It made me cry 😭.

"Drey she misses you.

"Girl take heart."

Sage✨Archetype said:

"I cried so hard🥺🥺I can't imagine d pain🥺I can't just imagine loosing someone I love deeply🥺Rip dare."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had tearfully shared the last words of her friend who lent her money.

Lady pens heartbreaking messages to late boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted the heartbreaking messages she sent her boyfriend, who passed away six years ago.

@officialellapearl's messages suggested she had not moved on to a new relationship six years after his demise. @officialellapearl first unblocked her boyfriend and lamented how he left suddenly after all they shared.

She told him her birthday was weeks away, and she was finally moving on. The heartbroken lady attached a picture of her deceased lover at the end of the chats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng