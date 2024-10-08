A Nigerian lady was emotional as she cared for her boyfriend, who had an accident days to her sign-out from school

She said they planned her sign-out together and lamented he won't be able to make it because he broke a leg

A short video showing the lady interacting with her injured lover has elicited touching reactions online

A female student, @thrift_palace1, was heartbroken after her boyfriend had an accident ahead of her graduation.

The thrift wear seller shared a clip of her husband with a bandaged leg, which was broken as a result of the accident.

She said they planned her signing-out day together. Photo Credit: @thrift_palace1

Source: TikTok

@thrift_palace1's lover had plaster around his forehead area. The caring lady interacted with her boyfriend lovingly in a video.

She said they planned her signing-out together and lamented that he won't be able to grace the occasion, which comes up the following day. Her Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"Babe we planned my signout 2geda... It's tomorrow but u ain't coming with me."

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to the lady's video

ozi love said:

"All thanks be to God at least he is alive, thank you Jesus."

Vina’ kiddies said:

"I pray my God gives you the strength to concentrate in your exam tomorrow and again quick recovery to your heart beat,exams success my love."

MUNA🦋 said:

"God abeg..this is too much o chai."

Nini🙌🌹 said:

"And I usually see how supportive he is in your business 🥺.

"God will him.

"Take your cloth for him to sign before anybody else sha🥰."

treasuresnazzy1994💋❤️❣️🥰 said:

"Divine healing.MaybSt.Rita perfect every impossible thing in his life , before December it will be like a miracle he shall walk again with his legs."

KuteAnnieP said:

"I pray he remembers you when he's fully back to his feet."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got bundles of cash and a ring on her signing-out day.

Boyfriend surprises girlfriend on her signing-out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made an unexpected appearance on his girlfriend's sign-out day.

The lady exited her institution when her boyfriend showed up with flowers and goodies to celebrate her milestone.

In a video shared on TikTok by @garbiezhair, the lady ran towards her boyfriend with a big smile, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. Beaming with pride, her boyfriend handed her a bouquet of flowers and a bag full of treats to celebrate the special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng