"We Planned my Sign-out 2geda": Lady Heartbroken as Boyfriend Breaks Leg Days before Her Graduation
- A Nigerian lady was emotional as she cared for her boyfriend, who had an accident days to her sign-out from school
- She said they planned her sign-out together and lamented he won't be able to make it because he broke a leg
- A short video showing the lady interacting with her injured lover has elicited touching reactions online
A female student, @thrift_palace1, was heartbroken after her boyfriend had an accident ahead of her graduation.
The thrift wear seller shared a clip of her husband with a bandaged leg, which was broken as a result of the accident.
@thrift_palace1's lover had plaster around his forehead area. The caring lady interacted with her boyfriend lovingly in a video.
She said they planned her signing-out together and lamented that he won't be able to grace the occasion, which comes up the following day. Her Words layered on her TikTok video read:
"Babe we planned my signout 2geda... It's tomorrow but u ain't coming with me."
Watch her video below:
Netizens react to the lady's video
ozi love said:
"All thanks be to God at least he is alive, thank you Jesus."
Vina’ kiddies said:
"I pray my God gives you the strength to concentrate in your exam tomorrow and again quick recovery to your heart beat,exams success my love."
MUNA🦋 said:
"God abeg..this is too much o chai."
Nini🙌🌹 said:
"And I usually see how supportive he is in your business 🥺.
"God will him.
"Take your cloth for him to sign before anybody else sha🥰."
treasuresnazzy1994💋❤️❣️🥰 said:
"Divine healing.MaybSt.Rita perfect every impossible thing in his life , before December it will be like a miracle he shall walk again with his legs."
KuteAnnieP said:
"I pray he remembers you when he's fully back to his feet."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got bundles of cash and a ring on her signing-out day.
Boyfriend surprises girlfriend on her signing-out
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made an unexpected appearance on his girlfriend's sign-out day.
The lady exited her institution when her boyfriend showed up with flowers and goodies to celebrate her milestone.
In a video shared on TikTok by @garbiezhair, the lady ran towards her boyfriend with a big smile, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. Beaming with pride, her boyfriend handed her a bouquet of flowers and a bag full of treats to celebrate the special day.
