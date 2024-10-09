It has been all fun and vibes from the BBNaija season 9 winner, kellyrae and his loving wife Kassia, since he won the show

The singer went live to have a chat with his fans when someone randomly asked him to marry her

His reply to the lady was an unexpected one that ended up generating so many reactions from netizens

Big Brother Naija season 9 winner Kellyrae Sule is not leaving the trends table anytime soon, especially after his victory.

It is common knowledge that Kellyrae emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija season 9 after he led Wanni by 3.4%. Since his win, Kelly and his wife Kassia have been choking social media users with content about married couples.

"Marry me" - Fans tells Kellyrae

Recently, Kelly went live on Instagram to chat with his fans and catch up with them. All was going well until a fan asked the singer to marry her.

Her request shocked the winner, who mentioned that his wife was around and would give her problems. Kassia popped up and asked the lady if she wanted to have problems with her.

"Have you seen problem before?" Kassia asked.

Another user pleaded with Kellyrae not to invest his money on must, but he insisted on doing so and asked his fans to remain calm.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Kellyrae's video

Read how fans reacted to Kassia and Kellyrae's response to the lady:

@vic.ky2900:

"Na fans make me come dey dislike this guy but I think he's actually sweet guy and very fine too."

@emmy_ella13:

"😂i was on their live the first 15 viewers i feel like a life achievement 😍😂 i dont just love them am obsessed🥰."

@cook_with_bim:

"Have u seen problem before 😂😂😂small pepper for a reason."

@su.nshine2747:

"If u watch this more than three times gather here we have meeting."

@_sazzyll_:

"No ma they haven’t 😰😰 show them small. Since them no wan learn 🥹😹😹 na only me be your go wife."

@kru_girl__bieh:

"Small pepper is around."

@itsandrap:

"The kin problem dey talk about, I don't think that fan go like am 😂😂😂😂."

Kellyrae & wife Kassia excitedly celebrate

Meanwhile, it was a satisfying moment for fans to watch Big Brother Naija housemate Kellyrae crowned the winner of the show's ninth season.

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of Kelly and his wife Kassia celebrating their new achievement.

In the video, Kellyrae and Kassia were over the moon as they laughed, jumped, kissed and danced.

