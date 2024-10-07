A young Nigerian man was praised online after he shared the video of his fully completed one-storey building

The young Nigerian landlord attributed the success of his elegant building to God's blessings over his life

Many Nigerians who saw the classy interior of the building used his blessing as a point of contact to pray for the same success

A young Nigerian man has celebrated becoming a landlord as he built a one-storey house with a modern structure.

He captured the whole process of the construction as many labourers worked on his site.

The man posed in front of the building with his Benz car. Photo source: @young.ceo30

Source: TikTok

House with flat roof

After taking the building to the roofing level, he gave a flat design that hid the whole house roof.

The young landlord (@young.ceo30) said he is forever grateful to God for the progress. He painted the house white to give it a touch of class.

After completing the house, he built a car park in his compound and fenced his property.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Just win said:

"Congrats. Next year no go pass me."

FavourRichey said:

"I will keep congratulating others, until it’s my turn."

kingDaveOTF said:

"Foundation I never start shame on me."

Billie rose replied:

"Keep praying bro we plenty."

mr Burger said:

"Congrats bro Omo na me get next year."

Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

"Congratulations. I tap to complete my own soon by the special grace of lord Jesus Christ. more grace."

Mira said:

"Half a billion well spent! congrats brother."

Scarlett Johansson's

"Omor I no understand how everybody come dey build house this year ooo make una share updates."

king David said:

"Congratulations. I Clem it in Jesus name amen."

Jennifer Saraphine said:

"Congratulations, my own turn is next year in Jesus Christ name AMEN."

teclachinwe said:

"The first video am seeing on tiktok today Baba God I know it's my time already, big congratulations."

Jaystar said:

"Next year will be mine big Congrats blood."

MÉKÜS said:

"Congratulations to me ..God wey run am for you dey prepare my own."

EMELIEAKUN'THAI said:

"Congratulations bro I tap from your grace."

Source: Legit.ng