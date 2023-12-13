A TikTok video of a young couple who built their own house and moved in has gone viral

The video shows the couple’s journey from laying the foundation to finishing the interior design

The woman behind the video also gives a tour of the house, which is beautifully decorated with glossy paint and luxurious furnishings

A young couple who had a vision of building their own house from the ground up and moving in has captured the hearts of thousands of TikTok users.

The couple documented their entire process of constructing their dream house and shared it on the popular social media platform.

Couple builds their house. Photo credit: @queenlizzy062/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video shows the couple’s journey from finding the perfect plot of land to laying the foundation, erecting the walls, installing the roof, and adding the finishing touches.

The video also reveals the stunning interior design of the house, which is decorated with glossy paint in soothing colours, luxurious furnishings in modern styles, and elegant accessories that add charm and personality.

The couple’s achievement amazed the viewers and praised their creativity and hard work. Many commented that they were inspired by the couple’s story and wished them happiness and success in their new home.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifenkili reacted:

“My and my siblings shall achieve this one after the other all of us.”

QueenElla said:

“Congratulations dear you deserve it, I tap from your testimony my husband and I are next to celebrate. Amen.”

Kelly_Issa bby:

“Doing this kind video this December, l received it.”

User1518536038253:

“Congratulations and tap from the joy.”

User3799749405101:

“Congratulations e go better for me. Amen.”

House of_Deevaz:

“Lord do my own too.”

Chinenyeorji3:

“CongratulationsR. I will post for I and my husband soon.”

AskofDebby88:

“Congratulations dear we are next.”

