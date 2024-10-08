A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post remembering the untimely death of her six family members

According to the lady, the six of them consisting of her uncle, his wife and four children lost their lives after being poisoned

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post took turns to console the grieving lady

A touching social media post has captured the hearts of many, as a Nigerian lady shared a devastating account of losing six family members in a tragic incident.

The family of six, comprising a couple and their four children, fell victim to poisoning, leaving no survivor.

Nigerian lady cries over death of family members

Source: TikTok

Lady mourns death of family members

Taking to TikTok, @ekeanthonia2 shared an emotional video showing the obituary poster of her loved ones. Her heartfelt caption revealed the painful memories still lingering from the unexpected 2017 tragedy.

The lady recounted how she had left Port Harcourt for her village to sit for her Junior WAEC exams, unaware that it would be her last goodbye to her family.

The names of the deceased, Union, Cherish, Passion, Excel, Auntie Rhuoma, and Uncle Kingsley, were etched on the obituary poster.

"People always ask why I always wear black. 2017 I left Port harcourt to the village to write my junior waec thinking of back to you guys nothing knowing that i wont see guys again. UNION, CHERISH, PASSION, EXCLE, ANTY RUHUOMA,UNCLE KINGSLEY. RIP I miss u guys so much," the grieving lady said.

Reactions as lady mourns death of loved ones

TikTok users rallied around the grieving lady, offering words of comfort and condolence.

@Becky Godwin said:

"Jesus Christ one day."

@Mubaraq stated:

"If I lose my mother now, I fit craze. God should keep protecting that woman for me and you."

@Kelly reacted:

"I lost my elder brother and mom 2014, lost my dad 2016 lost my kid sis 2017. Please take heart dear."

Sadfacee said:

"Omo I heard the story from my parents they used it to lesson me about my friends that I should be careful I never knew it’s was your parents. Omo."

@DarlingBae reacted:

"Hey babe wish u are in Ghana so we become sisters lost all my family same day same year same month. I’m all alone but it’s well."

@Champagne Okunzuwa said:

"Make God cover that deep hole in your heart. May he always guard and protect you all the days of your life."

@Emma_Nuella added:

"You’re strong. I would have just died and followed them. I pray God comforts you and blesses you with a man and family that’d cherish you like you deserve."

