A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met her oyinbo lover for the first time

According to her, she met him online and has been chatting with him for six months before planning a physical meeting

A video showed the moment the interracial lovebirds met each other at the airport and hugged themselves

A Nigerian lady's emotional reunion with her white partner at the airport has captured the hearts of social media users.

The couple's first face-to-face encounter happened after six months of online communication.

Interracial couple meets happily at airport

Shared by @annie_officiallll on TikTok, a touching video showcased the moment the lady met her partner, embracing him warmly at the airport.

The video revealed the lady's nervous yet joyful demeanour as she celebrated her partner's arrival.

"Meeting my man for the first time after 6 months of talking online. I was so shy," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail interracial couple's reunion

TikTok commenters praised the couple's courage in pursuing a relationship despite geographical and cultural differences.

@Gold said:

"I’m 33 years from Nigeria, I’m a single mother of one boy, I’m searching for a serious relationship."

@Queencyene asked:

"Pls how una d take meet them na can somebody help me out?"

@Aisha Marong said:

"You too quick woo now now u don add sweden flag."

@!Soma_Dzynsi said:

"First time seeing this type of video that is actually perfect no be be old papa or old mama."

@Qyeen Esther said:

"Congratulations dear not like other s that are looking for their mama."

@Pisces girl reacted:

"Where una dey see all this Oyibo guy's and true love self, God what's happening to my love life?"

@dlovlyyn_unusual said:

"The guy just dey touch everything, he don pay bride price?"

@Victor King said:

"You acted like you met a stranger, this night go bad sa."

@Rejoice commented:

"Throughout these 6 months of talking, was there any misunderstanding at any time?"

@juli 35 said:

"Where do you guys find these people. anyway congratulations."

@Stephthomasdgreat reacted:

"Congrats dear. He is handsome, may God bless the union. Please guide me where I could find my love. Thought all the display is fake, finally seen it."

@everything worship added:

"Prayers for you my dear. May God continue to sustain and uphold you both in Jesus' name. I totally understand how hard it is to relate long distance."

Lady finally reunites with oyinbo lover

