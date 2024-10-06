A Nigerian man married at the age of 20 and organised a grand wedding to celebrate the start of his marital journey

A Nigerian man wowed many netizens as he got married at the age of 20.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man’s family rejoiced with the new couple.

20-year-old Nigerian man gets married.

The video was shared on TikTok by @umuahiareadytowear, an account owned by the young man’s sister

During the ceremony, the couple was prayed for, and many people danced and rejoiced with the newlyweds.

The video was captioned:

“Congratulations to me and mine.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man marries as 20

@GTIME said:

"Una jux force this young man marriage without allowing him find his path in life I pray he stands the pressure sha …… I be only child am talking from life experience, make una sha keep money."

@Maryjane madu said:

"Congratulations waiting man of 30+ no fit do e no easy."

@lilian said:

"Best decision ever my only bro got married at 22 n now his 29tears"

@Stephen said:

"Congratulations 🎊 bro real men are proud of u bro if it’s easy may dea run ammm ndi adviser."

@realekupikin said:

The best decision 🥰. My younger brother got married at 23/24 now he’s doing very well with his family… he has his own house, his own business his wife has given birth, he has also graduated

@ife girl said:

"So cus he's the only son, una force am marry, dem no dey rush marriage oh, people wen rush enter dey rush come out, una for let am enjoy his youth."

