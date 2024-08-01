A Nigerian man planned a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend and the moment was captured in a video

In the video, the lady was led into a room filled with so many goodies bought for her by her boyfriend

She was not aware of what was going on until she got to the venue and screamed in joy after seeing the gift items

A Nigerian man has been praised online because of how he treated his girlfriend.

The man planned a very beautifully organised surprise birthday party for his girlfriend.

The lady was overjoyed after getting the gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@te_ssy27.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @te_ssy27, the lady was led to the event venue and she screamed when she saw the gifts bought for her.

She fell on the floor out of joy and uncontrollable happiness as her man gave her monetary gifts.

The birthday girl also got a new phone from her man and bundles of naira notes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man pans surprise birthday for his girlfriend

@NazyLight said:

"Omoh dis one pass purplespeedy surprise."

@PHAVOUR said:

"This thing wey I neva experience since my life."

@victorychima13 said:

"This surprise go reach all of us."

@ZARA76 asked:

"How many of una de watch this video de smile like mumu?"

@zara Bby said:

"May the pockets of any man who makes their woman happy never run dry."

@ozi love said:

"Is like na only me they never surprise before. God abeg oooo remember me."

@Joshairstyles said:

"She knows about it abeg make una no add to my anger."

@BETHEL said:

"Where una de see intentional men. Surprise go still reach all of us."

@DREALESt said:

"Una go just Dey make person feel like say there guy no dey try."

Girl slays on her birthday

A Nigerian girl got many admirers on TikTok after she stepped out in a cute-looking cultural attire for a photoshoot.

The little girl was about to observe her birthday, and her parents dressed her up in a way that attracted the attention of netizens.

Many people have become her fans and also praised her mother for the way they chose to dress her up.

Source: Legit.ng