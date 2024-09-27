A beautiful young lady has narrated how she had a clear premonition about her romantic engagement

According to her, she thought about it and committed it into God's hands before her man proposed to her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a young lady's intuition about her romantic engagement.

The interesting clip, shared on TikTok, revealed her prophetic thoughts moments before her partner popped the question.

Lady gets premonition about her engagement Photo credit: @ljubaphoto/ Getty images. Depicted people have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Engaged lady shares premonition she had

Posted by @terrenceandgabby, the lady shared a personal recording made just before the proposal, confirming her amazing foresight.

In the video, she expressed her anticipation and prayed for guidance, seeking divine blessing for her impending engagement and marriage.

According to her, they had been dating for six years and she just had the premonition that he was about to propose to her.

In her words:

"I am actually putting this out because I think I am getting proposed to today. We have been together for six years and this is actually crazy. But I know him and I feel like something is off. Something is going on so. Lord if I am getting proposed to today I want to pray over my engagement, my marriage and future husband. I love him so much and I know you have so much work to do in our relationship. So many plans for us. And I know that we can only do that together. Please thank you and watch over us and show us the path that you need us to be on. Amen."

Reactions as lady shares premonition about engagement

TikTok users noted the importance of communication, trust, and spiritual connection in successful partnerships.

@Karolynn Santiago said:

"I got the chills watching you pray, congratulations beautiful and many blessings."

@Anna.k stated:

"Your hair looked to nice for you not to get your proposal! You look beautiful. congratulations to you both. Many blessings!"

@Terrence Okeke said:

"Lord I ask for nothing but the best for this couple. Please bless their union and keep them safe for as long as they live."

@Nae reacted:

"Keep this video and add it into your wedding videos, this would be perfect to show your future children together."

@HookOnSpiicy added:

"Tik tok always sending my single self these things man. God bless yall and your marriage."

@Leece remarked:

"Congratulations. Love that you Instantly went into prayer. May God bless you and your future union. Ps this would be perfect to play right before you walk down the aisle and the music starts."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng