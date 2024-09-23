A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after meeting his oyinbo lover

A lovely moment shared between a young Nigerian man and his white partner has captured the hearts of social media users.

The couple's emotional airport reunion, following seven months of virtual communication, was met with massive well-wishes from netizens.

Interracial couple's video melts hearts Photo credit: @eric.claudia/TikTok.

Man overjoyed as he meets oyinbo partner

The video, posted on TikTok by Claudia (@eric.claudia), showed the couple's eagerly anticipated meeting.

As they locked eyes at the airport, their excitement was so intense, resulting in a passionate hug.

The excited Igbo man carried his partner in his arms and spun her around while she reacted with a smile on her face.

It was gathered that the couple's story began with countless hours of video calls, bridging the distance between them.

Their online connection blossomed into a deep affection, ultimately leading to Claudia's visit.

The video also confirmed the hospitality of the Nigerian man's family, who welcomed Claudia with open arms.

"After seven months of intense video calling, we finally met each other. A warm welcome by his family. A new journey has begun," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail interracial couple's reunion

TikTok users were swept up in the couple's happiness, flooding the comments section with heartfelt messages.

@whistling_diesel said:

"OMG! This is so wholesome. This actually brought tears to my eyes. I absolutely love this for you both. Enjoy each other."

@Queen Ice Fashion stated:

"I swear this guy really love this lady, this one is not a scam the body language says it all."

@Tete VaRufaro said:

"I would love to have someone who will run to me like this, may this love locate me please."

@Williams said:

"Even with that their money, I can’t do this to be honest. Nigerian younger girls are too sweet abeg."

@commissioner for iheoma said:

"When u see real love u go know. If na my people the first thing be say, babe hope u cook for house. Ndi eriri eri."

@Igbo Omalicha added:

"Tears of joy filled my eyes. This is beautiful, while we continue to be happy for others, May our soulmates locates us too."

Source: Legit.ng