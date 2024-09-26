A confused Nigerian man has turned to social media users for advice on his relationship dilemma

The man said he planned a first time visit to his girlfriend's family and was shocked by the demands they made

He enumerated the items he was required to come along with and asked if it was customary for them to make such demands

A Nigerian man has cried out online after his girlfriend's family made some demands to him ahead of their first meeting.

The man sent his story in an anonymous message to @Wizarab10 on X.

@Wizarab10 shared the message and advised the man to take to his heels.

According to the man's story, his girlfriend's parents wants him to come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wines and soft drinks.

He wondered if such demands were normal. The full text of his message posted on X read:

"I'm planning a first-time visit (not official intro) 2 my woman's parents, but I'm confused cos they said I should come with a bag of rice, money for each parent, wines, soft drinks. Is this typical?

"NB: She's from a humble home just like me."

Nigerians criticise the lady's family

@MrTony_X said:

"So you don't know hunger dey the country abi..lol.

"But you did not state how long you both have been together, maybe them wan force you run introduction at least😂."

@Trhymesz said:

"You sef use werey port am for them, as you dey go..just carry your parents follow body turn am to official introduction like that make everybody rest."

@Godsplan2_0 said:

"Humble home requesting for food on visit.

"Wahala no deu finish if dem dey hungry make dem tell u."

@001_PHC said:

"What about her home that looks humble to you?

"You guys will voice out how your girl has all the red flags there is and end it with a compliment."

@iamauxigen said:

"Ask what the gift items is for, they might think you are coming to sort out list things while you have another thing in mind.

"Person wey Dey ask question no Dey lost for road……. Ask !!!"

@i_mudashir said:

"Imagine a first time visit.

"When next you re visiting you might need to carry the whole heaven and earth give them.

"Wake up man. Go there and give them 2k, each as pocket money. Their reaction will lead your next move."

