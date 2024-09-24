A Nigerian man has shared an interesting video of a young girl whom he met at popular Nigerian singer, Asake's concert

An intriguing video that went viral on social media captured the moment a young Nigerian man found love at a concert of popular singer, Asake.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the man and his newfound love dancing together, exuding infectious energy and joy.

Man gushes over girl at Asake's concert

The video was posted by @khaledplaydirty, who expressed his admiration for the girl's vibrant spirit and energy.

In the caption accompanying the video, the young man jokingly declared that he had found a wife at the concert.

"POV: You found your match at Asake's concert. Guys I found a wife," the caption read.

Reactions as man finds love at concert

The concertgoer's encounter with the energetic dancer has warmed the hearts of many online.

Viewers on TikTok praised the pair's chemistry, with some jokingly urging them to tie the knot.

@Pablo Chase asked:

"Hope say you collect number?"

@wale_stacks stated:

"In two years we go hear best gift Asake concert gave me if you like no leave that your house na you know."

@TREA$URE said:

"I really don’t have energy for concerts, I just want a quiet Asake concert."

@James said:

"If they talk say make una go praise night for church now una go Dey complain see as you Dey dance for asake concert."

@Giftie stated:

"Hope you collected the number, we don't want to see" TikTok help me find her."

@engrzay said:

"Whoever kept saying “awon best friend meji” should keep shut. We are watching attentively."

@ndy said:

"Meanwhile her drip is on. Yours? ehnnnn. Why are you showing us your pata?"

@underrated.blackson said:

"Na her plan be this before, she don plan say she no comot there single. Girls learn from her, Man would not locate you in that your room especially you reading this yes you. Go out."

@Emerson Benjamin added:

"So una dey marry girls wey una jam for club or party??"

Watch the video below:

Man falls for fine dancer at concert

