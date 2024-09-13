For the past 10 years, Onga seasoning has added flavour to Nigerian kitchens and to celebrate the last decade of delicious meals and loyal customers, they have launched the Taste The Millions promo.

Onga customers stand the chance to win up to N250 million in cash and prizes by participating in the Taste the Millions promo which runs from September 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024.

A series of mouthwatering prizes, gas cookers, blenders, airtime and more, stand to be won, including millions of naira every week for eight weeks through raffle draws.

List of prizes to be won

10 winners will win N1 million for 8 weeks

5 winners will win N500,000 for 8 weeks

10 winners will win N100,000 for 8 weeks

40 winners will win N50,000 for 8 weeks

325 winners will win N10,000 for 8 weeks

1800 winners will win blenders and gas cookers

Over 200,000 will win instant airtime

How to participate in Onga Taste The Millions promo

To participate in the Onga Taste The Millions promo, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Buy any of the Onga promotional packs

Step 2: Take one empty sachet of the Onga 90 cubes pack or 2 empty sachets of the Onga 50 cubes pack to the collection centre.

Step 3: Exchange the sachets for a scratch card

Step 4: Scratch the card to reveal a unique code and send your name and code to 1393 to submit your entry

Step 5: A weekly raffle draw will be held with winners announced on Onga’s social media platforms or contacted via phone call

See Onga’s collection centre’s here: https://ongamillionspromo.com/centers/

Watch the YouTube video here:

Culinary Category Manager and Promasidor Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye, spoke about Onga’s 10th year anniversary and how the Taste The Millions promo is their way of rewarding loyal customers by giving back. He said: “This anniversary is not only about celebrating Onga’s achievements but also about recognizing the consumers who have made our success possible. The 'Onga Taste the Millions' promo is designed to bring joy and reward to thousands of households, reinforcing Onga's position as the seasoning of choice for Nigerian families.”

For more details on the Onga Taste The Millions promo, follow Onga on social media: (IG :@onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria) or visit the Onga website: http://www.ongamillionspromo.com/

Source: Legit.ng