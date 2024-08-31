A married woman has lamented her husband's peaceful nature which, according to her, has made the marriage boring

In the four years they have been married, the woman said her husband never raised his voice at her, got angry, kept late nights or entertained visitors

The woman, who admitted she is stubborn, asked netizens for ways to spice up her marriage and get her man to raise his voice at her

A woman has cried out to netizens for advice in restoring her boring marriage.

The unhappy woman shared her predicament with @Remzsx, who released it anonymously on X.

She said her husband is too peaceful for her liking. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Husband's peaceful nature worries woman

According to the woman, her husband has been silent and peaceful and never raised his voice at her in the four years they have been married.

She added that he has never kept late nights, entertained visitors, or avoided arguments whenever she tried to stir one. All these have made the marriage boring for the woman.

She appealed to netizens for help in getting her husband to shout at her a little, at least. Her message read:

"My husband is a silent type that doesn't keep friends. He never stayed past 7PM, he doesn't visit anyone and no one visits him. We are married for 4 years and we never had a reason to quarrel or argue, most times I bring up baseless argument so we could just raise our voice yet he will find a way to avoid it.

"I know issues makes marriage stronger but I have never had any reason to at least act upset and have him beg and pet me. It's seriously eating me up, this man is too peaceful and quiet for my liking and I on the other hand is stubborn.

"Please, how do I spice up my marriage and how do I get this man to at least raise his voice at me a little. I want him to at least get angry once. This sound funny buts it's really bothering me. I am bored in this marriage."

@Remssx's tweets sparked a debate on X.

Read the story below:

Netizens tackle the restless wife

@dilibeneng said:

"People's problem is not far from hearsay; who told her issues makes marriage stronger! Her marriage is near perfection n she wants to crumble it. Your type of husband is not one that will react openly but rather have a plan B within himself so be careful."

@abisola_neneh said:

"Is this person in Nigeria? The economy is bad already and you have a peaceful home to go back to after exposing yourself to the harsh economy for the day, and she’s looking for what didn’t lose? There are a million and one ways to spice a marriage without having to argue!"

@ChigozieOkolie9 said:

"I live exactly this type of life but I am not proud of it. Growing up I was very social and active, I'm still trying to find out what changed in me."

@Abujatrekker said:

"The truth is he can be like that for a 100 years years,but once you give him a reason to doubt you he will just flip and find another woman where he can get that peace he wants.

"And it's not about you as a wife it's about his perspective of the Environment he find himself in."

@RealBigAbbey said:

"If you are tired, file for divorce. Do not disturb that man with your evil spirit.

"Leave him alone, please.

"You were not raised with)In love , that is why you do not appreciate the man.

"Let him be, please. Having trouble in marriage is different from spicing it up. Radarada."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said any woman who can't keep quiet when a man is talking is not wife material.

Man calm after catching wife cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out over her husband's calm months after catching her cheating on him.

Bolanle Cole, a human rights lawyer who shared the story on X, said a client caught his wife cheating and kept it secret from her. Instead, the husband stopped eating at home and refrained from any sexual activity with her but did not stop carrying out his financial responsibilities.

Instead, the husband stopped eating at home and refrained from any sexual activity with her but did not stop carrying out his financial responsibilities. Sensing her husband was aware of her infidelity, the confused wife got depressed as she couldn't fathom how he was still so calm about it.

Source: Legit.ng