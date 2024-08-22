A Nigerian hotelier has celebrated his young daughter for doing the family proud with her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

On the occasion of her 17th birthday, the proud daughter gave his daughter an iPhone 14 Pro Max

While noting that he had bluntly refused to buy her the costly smartphone earlier, the hotelier shared why he changed his mind

Cosmos Ndukwe, a Nigerian broadcaster and hotelier, has bought his 17-year-old daughter an iPhone 14 Pro Max for doing well in her WASSCE.

An overjoyed Cosmos celebrated his daughter's WASSCE performance and her 17th birthday in a heartwarming Facebook post.

A proud Cosmos Ndukwe got his young daughter an iPhone 14 Pro Max for doing well in her WASSCE. Photo Credit: Cosmos Ndukwe

Cosmos penned touching note for his daughter

Cosmos shared pictures of himself and his daughter celebrating her birthday. The celebrant was seen with a cake and posed with a balloon that spelt out her age.

As seen in some pictures Cosmos released, an array of packaged assorted delicacies were lined up on a table. The proud father penned a heartfelt prayer for his child. He wrote:

"Amama today is your Golden 17!

"May the gods of fortune smile upon you, as you celebrate.

"Amama, you made us proud in your WAEC result and on this, your special day, I will reward you with your request, all I pray is for your path to be illuminated with the light of more wisdom, and may your heart be filled with the joy of a thousand celestial bodies always.

"May this birthday be a milestone on your journey to greatness, and may your life be a shining testament to the wonders of the universe.

"Happy birthday, dear one!

"Your Dad,

"ManofGod.

"ABBA JI ULO ITEM."

Why an iPhone 14 Pro Max gift?

In the comment section of his Facebook post, Cosmos revealed his daughter had requested an iPhone 14 Pro Max as a birthday gift.

A request he turned down. Cosmos said he had a change of mind when he saw her WASSCE result.

"...Her only requested birthday gift, which I refused bluntly, but later changed my mind when I saw her scores in her WAEC…"

In a tweet on X, Cosmos charged his daughter to do well in her medical path.

"Happy birthday my angelic baby, enjoy your toy iPhone jor, it’s a gift for doing well in waec! And I expect better result in your medical line…"

See his tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate Cosmos Ndukwe's daughter

Ikechi James Eke said:

"Happy birthday Amazing Grace ego bekee! May God grant you every blessing requisite for your new age!"

Engr Asuoha Kingsley said:

"Congratulations to a bright and wonderful young lady, Amama! May your birthday be just the beginning of an amazing year ahead."

Ekeh Steven said:

"Sister happy birthday to you and many more fruitful years filled with happiness, laughter and success in life enjoy your day with happiness in the years to come in your life stay safe with lots of happiness, laughter and love together in the years to come."

Obinna Prince Ikonne said:

"Happy birthday dear sister and many more fruitful years ahead."

Destiny Uzochukwu said:

"Daddy if u don’t mind.

"Can I come and pay for her bride price?😂"

Amb Joseph Ejindu Owoh said:

"She will continue to grow in wisdom also blessing to her immediate family and anyone that comes in contact with her. I wish her happy birthday and glorious future."

