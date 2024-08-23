Young Orphan Rejoices as He Signs out of Gregory University, Uturu, Friends Write on His Shirt
- A Nigerian man was over the moon as he completed his undergraduate studies at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia state
- The fresh graduate was mobbed by friends who joined him in celebrating his sign out from university despite being an orphan
- The young man's graduation celebration video went viral, with many netizens celebrating his academic feat
A Nigerian youth was overjoyed as he signed out of Gregory University, Uturu, after years of studying.
He wore black jeans and a white shirt as he celebrated his academic feat in front of the university gate.
In a TikTok video, male and female well-wishers wrote with markers on the young man's white shirt to celebrate his graduation. A lady gave him a cake.
The fresh graduate finished school with none of his parents alive. The lady who shared the clip expressed delight that he graduated despite being an orphan.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"Orphan don graduate o," wording on a TikTok clip shared by @ritadennis21 read.
Watch his video below:
Netizens celebrate with the fresh graduate
chiezy said:
"Congratulations dear, more wins to you. favour market."
queen Peter said:
"Congratulations sweetheart,,u aren't an orphan we are here with u..."
oma Nsppdian ❤️🥰 said:
"Congratulations dear, God has taken full responsibility of you dear."
sugar😍 said:
"Orphan go soon become CEO."
Abigail y. Mangai said:
"Congratulations dear. we are in the same group but i give God the glory because he has been my parents."
Kho_ss_y said:
"Me smiling like mumu😂.
"Congratulations dear."
chiNAZAekpERE💗🖤 said:
"Congratulations, even ppl wey no be orphan know wetin their eye see. May Favour find you in the labor market ❤️."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man stormed his girlfriend's school with soldiers on her sign-out day.
Chubby female graduate signs out in style
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chubby female graduate had signed out from the university in grand style.
In a TikTok photo post, the happy graduate, identified as @giftcurise, shared pictures of herself holding a marker as she signed out of the university. She was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, radiating confidence and happiness over her academic feat.
While sharing the post, she used a voice over that advised people to attend school and not stay uneducated. Her TikTok post was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from social media users who were inspired by her achievement.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng