A Nigerian man was over the moon as he completed his undergraduate studies at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia state

The fresh graduate was mobbed by friends who joined him in celebrating his sign out from university despite being an orphan

The young man's graduation celebration video went viral, with many netizens celebrating his academic feat

A Nigerian youth was overjoyed as he signed out of Gregory University, Uturu, after years of studying.

He wore black jeans and a white shirt as he celebrated his academic feat in front of the university gate.

Friends and well-wishers signed on the fresh graduate's shirt. Photo Credit: @ritadennis21

In a TikTok video, male and female well-wishers wrote with markers on the young man's white shirt to celebrate his graduation. A lady gave him a cake.

The fresh graduate finished school with none of his parents alive. The lady who shared the clip expressed delight that he graduated despite being an orphan.

"Orphan don graduate o," wording on a TikTok clip shared by @ritadennis21 read.

Watch his video below:

Netizens celebrate with the fresh graduate

chiezy said:

"Congratulations dear, more wins to you. favour market."

queen Peter said:

"Congratulations sweetheart,,u aren't an orphan we are here with u..."

oma Nsppdian ❤️🥰 said:

"Congratulations dear, God has taken full responsibility of you dear."

sugar😍 said:

"Orphan go soon become CEO."

Abigail y. Mangai said:

"Congratulations dear. we are in the same group but i give God the glory because he has been my parents."

Kho_ss_y said:

"Me smiling like mumu😂.

"Congratulations dear."

chiNAZAekpERE💗🖤 said:

"Congratulations, even ppl wey no be orphan know wetin their eye see. May Favour find you in the labor market ❤️."

