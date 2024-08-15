A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his sister's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result

The happy man described her WASSCE result as excellent and said she wants to read a course in the sciences

His sister's result marvelled internet users, with many people sending the student congratulatory messages

Kingsley Ezeuwa, a young man, has shared his sister's WASSCE result happily.

In a Facebook post, Kingsley shared his sister's picture and her WASSCE result as he celebrated her.

Ngozi wants to do a science course. Photo Credit: Kingsley Ezeuwa

Source: Facebook

Kingsley thought his sister, Ezeuwa Treasure Ngozi, did excellently in the exams.

He said she wants to take a science course and that they are looking for a scholarship for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kingsley wrote on Facebook:

"What an excellent WAEC result from my younger sister who's majoring in the sciences.

"We are currently in search of any university scholarship for undergraduate studies."

Treasure's result was a mixture of credits and an A1.

Treasure's WAEC result is below:

Treasure had an A1 in general mathematics. Photo Credit: Kingsley Ezeuwa

Source: Facebook

People celebrated Treasure

Samuel Onyioba said:

"Congratulations my dearest sister.More heights."

Catherine Jumai said:

"Congratulations to my baby love 😘 NG D girl of the house 🏠."

Elijah Nwagu said:

"Congratulations my treasure baby."

Perpetual Edokwe said:

"Congratulations to her, more greater achievements."

Blessed Ifeanyi Chukwu said:

"So proud of our lineage. Congrats my youngest."

Ezeuwa Mmaduabuchi Larry said:

"NG to the world! we are grateful to God."

Rosemary Akpan said:

"Congratulations. This is very wonderful and impressive."

Legit.ng reported that the WAEC result of a family's last born had surfaced online.

Result of girl who didn't write NECO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the WAEC result of a girl who did not write NECO exam.

After seeing the WAEC result, the girl's sister, Mhiz Cyndy, posted on Facebook. In the post she made, Cyndy said she was proud of her younger sister and described her as beautiful with brains. Cyndy said her sister had refused to sit for NECO as she insisted there was no need.

According to the WAEC result shared by Cyndy, her sister Obeta Ozioma Gospel made A1 in economics and general mathematics. Ozioma scored C5 in civic education, B3 in English language, B3 in Igbo language, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry, B2 in physics and B3 in animal husbandry.

Source: Legit.ng