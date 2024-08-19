An abroad returnee's reaction to seeing an N800 bread in Nigeria has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady's sister, who shared the clip, said her sibling had lived abroad for years and recently returned to Nigeria

Mixed reactions trailed the abroad returnee's shocked reaction as people argued that bread was costlier than that in their areas

A Nigerian lady who recently returned to Nigeria was shocked to see the size of N800 bread.

In a funny TikTok clip, the lady's sister revealed she returned to Nigeria after some years abroad.

@caciafrica said her sister's reaction to the bread's size left her in stitches. In a TikTok clip, the abroad returnee was in disbelief that the bread now cost that amount.

"What is this?" she screamed as she weighed and felt the bread.

The clip went viral and amused many people.

Reactions trail the N800 bread

Ammie❤️‍🔥 said:

"It’s cheap my sister."

KELLY said:

"U even get N800 bread this big.

"Pls share location 🤣🤣.

"Welcome home."

immaculate✌️❤️💝 said:

"Na Kaduna you dey be that.

"Silver bread wey don turn to rubbish."

depreciousroyalekitchen said:

"Silver bread wey dem bin wan use wound us that year for school."

ALI_J said:

"Welcome back home. A place where you only buy and not be surprise about the price...😂😂"

Tichikyng🌺 said:

"Dat bread is 1k for my side."

