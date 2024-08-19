Worried that she does not have a life partner at 40, a Nigerian woman took to social media to lament

In a now-blown post on TikTok, she begged God to come to her aid and provide a man for marriage

Mixed reactions trailed her post as some people argued she turned down men when she was younger

A Nigerian woman, @joesdiv, has revealed she is still single at 40.

Taking to TikTok, the unhappy woman lamented her inability to find a partner.

@joesdiv begged God to help her as she desires to become someone's wife. Her TikTok post read:

"40 years I never see husband marry. God help me ooo."

The woman's post went viral and stirred massive reactions. Many people encouraged her to wait for God's time.

Mixed reactions trailed the single woman's post

Ada 🦋 said:

"Me wey marry divorce nko, my sister Gods timing remains d best. in my life I will wait for God's time💯."

user kachinoah said:

"U don loyal now if them finally marry u now u go turn Lioness,but I pray foru Sha u ggo see husband soonest okay."

Dav @ (SL / 🇳🇱) said:

"I definitely believe you're the cause of not getting married due to I can't settle for less or you are not my spec."

Princesssweet said:

"Abeg just get belle for one boy 😏have kids make u rest marriage is not must."

Dozie said:

"U will get married soon it touches my heart just be upright your time is so close."

egboalex46 said:

"The way these years take dey run self... once you cross 30, forget it, the years will be jumping. I'm 38, & the last time I checked, I was just 27yrs. Very shocking 😲."

#M~A~R~T~I~N~S said:

"Husband dey, na you dey look for rich man. just pick up a good man and start up something with him from the scratch and he shall be yours forever."

