A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the bold measure she took to promote her brother's business

The thoughtful sister stormed the road with a placard begging people to patronise her brother's laundry business

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her courage

A Nigerian lady took a unique approach to promote her brother's struggling laundry business.

She went viral on social media after sharing a video of herself holding a placard on the street, pleading with passers-by to support her brother's venture.

Nigerian lady promotes brother's laundry business Photo credit: @tiwakay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says brother experienced low sales

The video, which has since gone viral, was shared by @tiwakay on TikTok, and showed her standing on the road, holding a sign that read "Please patronise my brother".

Her bold move was part of a 10-day campaign to boost her brother's sales, which had been experiencing a setback.

While sharing the clip online, the lady explained:

"Please patronise my bro. Laundry Haven's dry cleaning services. DAY 3/10 days of consistently posting, inspired by Adeife Adeoye. My bro was having low sales and I decided to help market his brand (online/street)."

Reactions trail lady's love for brother

Nigerians were impressed by the lady's creativity and support for brother, flooding the comments section with praise and encouragement.

Many applauded her courage and willingness to go the extra mile to support her brother's business.

@Success kiddies n more said:

"God continue to bless you for doing this for your bro."

@THRIFT_VENDOR_IN_LAGOS wrote:

"God bless you for this!May his business continue to bloom."

@Adaeze Mba said:

"Who go do like this for me bayii. You try Nne."

@Marypee said:

"His business is flourishing. Your brand will not just boom, you will be recruiting soon. Amen!"

@eddybestcollection said:

"Yes, at times one need to do this. Cant u see that one stiring at the poster card, he will definitely tell someone abt what he saw."

@Owums Francis reacted:

"Are you currently in umuahia. I just got in and I think I have a partnership we could do."

@SMALL CHOPS VENDOR IN UYO said:

"You love your bro sooo much and I pray sales come through! You came out to GATE and you are sooo bold. GATE people wey dey look like lost people."

@dr_fen_official added:

"Please patronize him ooo."

Watch the video below:

