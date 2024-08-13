A Nigerian man has excitedly taken to social media to show off his youngest sibling's West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result

He hailed the WAEC candidate as being too knowledgeable and expressed pride that no member of his family is academically deficient

Of all the scores the boy had, his performance in further mathematics was what caught people's attention the most

A man, @OfCL_Special, has celebrated his family's last born, Alabebe Kamolideen Abolore, for his performance in the WAEC exam.

@OfCL_Special stated that his sister had sent Kamolideen's result to him and expressed joy that he didn't disappoint.

The boy had an A1 in further mathematics. The image of a boy used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Nick David, Worldstagenews

He wrote on X:

"My sister sent last born WAEC results to me 😑 this boy too sabi book Fvck!!!

"WELL..... Olodo no Dey my family 😒😂👋❤️."

Kamolideen had only an A1 in further mathematics. His scores in the other subjects went thus: B2 in data processing and civic education, B3 in general mathematics, physics and chemistry, C5 in English language and C6 in geography.

See the boy's WAEC result below:

The boy scored A1 in further mathematics. Photo Credit: @OfCL_Special

Reactions trail the boy's WAEC result

@daniel705895001 said:

"Sabi book pass you.

"Complete am."

@CFCloseyi3x said:

"F/math A1 omo.

"You need to get him better thing than sneakers ooo."

@ChizarmC3701 said:

"Congratulations 💐💐👏💐👏💐.

"More win to here."

@Boluwatife_00 said:

"Why you no cover exam number ? Dem go help you check result five times 😂 otilor."

@zardytips1 said:

"He no try baba my result beat am lol."

@kzakious9 said:

"Good boy ❤️ let me know when you get home I get 5k for him."

Over 503k candidates failed English and mathematics

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that over 503k candidates who sat for the May/June WASSCE had failed mathematics and English.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said 503,275 candidates failed English Language and Mathematics in the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council’s Head of Nigeria Office, Amos Dangut, said 1,805,216 sat for the examination. Dangut said only 1,301,941 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English language and mathematics.

Boy's WAEC result excites people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy has been celebrated on social media after his WAEC result emerged online.

Misbahu shared his brother's WAEC result on Facebook and appreciated the lad's teachers and mentors for their efforts. According to Misbahu, his sibling, Lawal Isa Hamza, had earlier scored 259 in the JAMB examination.

A look at Lawal's WAEC result showed he got an A1 in marketing and general mathematics, a B2 in agricultural science, a B3 in economics, biology, physics and chemistry and a C4 in the English language.

