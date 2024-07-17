A Nigerian lady got a visa to move to the UK, and she decided to end her relationship

The lady broke up with her boyfriend, who she had been dating for about three years, but is now regretting the decision

According to the story, which is trending on TikTok, the lady lamented that no man had approached her since she arrived in the UK

A Nigerian lady who broke up with her boyfriend before relocating to the UK is regretting her actions.

The lady was said to have ended her relationship with her man after she got a visa to move to the UK.

The lady has reportedly not found another man. Photo credit: Getty Images/JGI/Jamie Grill and Aaron Foster. Photo used for illustration only.

No reason was given for her decision, but she was probably hoping she would easily get another man to love her abroad.

However, when the lady arrived in the UK, she discovered that it was not that easy to get another lover. The story has it that no man has asked the lady out since she arrived in the UK.

Her story was shared on TikTok by @teemastepney, who said the lady in question is her friend.

Speaking in the video, @teemastepney advised ladies travelling abroad not to dump their lovers in Nigeria hurriedly.

She said if need be, they could help their male partners relocate abroad as well.

Reactions as lady dumps her boyfriend

@Ogechukwu said:

"Most time it’s not as you see am ooo ….. if you bring the guy come abroad he go come Dey misbehave."

@Ifemyx said:

"Me, I'm single and searching ooo. If I see any lady wey dey serious and ready to truly settle down I'll marry straightforward, ASAP!"

@yomi_8234 said:

"Tell them. I have been in UK 3 years now omo no girlfriend ooo."

