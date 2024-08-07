A Nigerian man who claimed he recently returned from the United Kingdom due to the ongoing riots has advised other Nigerians and Africans to return to their countries for the time being

He said he had to run away from the UK after his friend became a victim of the UK far-right riots

The ongoing UK riots started after three girls aged between six and nine were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event for children in the seaside town of Southport

The UK riots have forced a Nigerian man to flee and return to his country.

In a new video, the unidentified man said his return became necessary after one of his friends was a victim of the far-right riots.

He said the UK is not safe for Nigerians at the moment. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, X/@Enigmaaaa

Source: Getty Images

In a video, he expressed worry that the situation was grave and appealed to Nigerians and African immigrants still in the UK to return to their countries for the time being.

The man, who claims to be in Lagos, said he is unsure when he would return to the UK. His statement in part read:

"I am back in Nigeria today because of the whole immigrant riot sh.it happening in the UK right now. I had to book my flight to return back after one of my friends was a victim in the riot that happened and we stayed together.

"So, this is a very serious matter and I will urge you guys, if you know you are a Nigerian or an African or wherever you are from and you know you are an immigrant in the UK, please for now return back to your home, your country.

"I embarked to my own country Nigeria and I am presently in Lagos. I don't know when I'd be going back to the UK right now..."

Watch the video below:

People criticise the U returnee

@ChudMoss said:

"Abeg shhh, you just want to trend with the UK situation. What’s return back to your country, just say your visa expire or something.

"Men dey active for here- return where?"

@AustinINstate said:

"After I spend 18mi million to pay school fees I should return back where? Baba pack well."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Wahala 😂 .

"The situation is not that bàd for we Nigerians. Their main tàrgèt is Pakistanis."

@petere7801 said:

"He is lucky that he can afford the flight back. Many that Japa CANNOT afford to even run back to Naija."

@Timmynaijaa said:

"Return where? Hundreds of thousands of people never finished paying loans they took for japa.

"Dey play."

@Badmus_Uthmaan said:

"UK people love creating contents, they love camera.

"When they arrive UK they do the same thing, telling people to come to UK, Now they are coming back, they setting up camera again.

"We didn't see this type of videos when people were returning from Ukraine."

@michaelEnwankwo said:

"Even Russian bombings did not stop Nigerians from going to Ukraine."

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk had angered the UK government with his comments on the far-right riots.

FG issues travel alert over UK riots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had issued a travel alert after killings in UK riots.

The Nigerian government's travel advisory is coming after anti-immigration protests erupted in response to a mass stabbing that killed three young girls in Southport.

Multiple towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers attacked and injured. Dozens of arrests were made after the scenes of disorder, with police warning that further violence is likely in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng