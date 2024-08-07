A young lady has shared a video showing her grandmother's heartwarming reaction after her elder brother gave her a new bed

The old woman could not contain her joy and played on the new bed like a kid, while also inviting people to join her

Internet users gushed over the old woman's child-like behaviour and hailed her grandson for the gesture

An old woman was overjoyed as her grandson put a smile on her face by getting her a new bed with a frame.

The grandma loved the new bed and excitedly climbed and rolled on it.

She got everyone around to lay on her bed. Photo Credit: @genevieveelems

Source: TikTok

The old woman's granddaughter shared a video of her grandma's behaviour over the new bed.

She said her grandma had cried the day before about the bed, and her elder brother came through for her.

"She actually cried a day before this day because of the bed and then the next day she got the bed indeed she’s really happy," @genevieveelems wrote.

In the clip, the old woman made everyone present to feel her new bed.

Watch her video below:

Grandma's excited behaviour generated buzz

MAS🤪 said:

"You have given that woman an additional 10 years on earth."

QueenBetty said:

"I want to make my grandma this happy too that woman has done so much for me."

Jeff Alex said:

"This is someone who is genuinely happy,ur bro go receive prayers tire."

Fa🧚thful. said:

"I wanted to do this and more for mine,she did a lot for me and couldn't even wait for me to do 1 thing for her😭.

"Congratulations to all of you."

Ozoude Austine Ikenna said:

"She's this happy because it's coming from a grandchild 😂😂.

"Uto naka na NwaNwa 😍💯.

"I can relate 😂."

Jenny said:

"Happiness want finish mum ☺️this was my grandma reaction last month."

chinelovivian540 said:

"E sure me say na maternal grandma, the whole village must hear say grand child buy bed for her."

Source: Legit.ng