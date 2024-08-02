A Nigerian man has appreciated the X community (formerly Twitter) after they came through for him and his immediate family with N1.3 million in support

The civil servant had earlier appealed for support on X after his wife welcomed a set of triplets on July 22

He had lamented that the economic situation in the country put him in a tight fix and with very little to provide for his wife and children

X users have contributed N1.3 million to a Nigerian couple, the Olumuyiwas, who recently welcomed triplets—two female children and a boy.

This came hours after the man, Olumuyiwa Egunjobi, lamented on X his inability to cater for his wife and the newborns.

Nigerians on X contributed N1.3 million for the couple. Photo Credit: @Olumuyiwapat

Source: Twitter

Recall that Nigerians on social media had also donated over N15 million to a man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets.

Olumuyiwa's appeal on X which blew up

In a tweet that went viral, Olumuyiwa shared pictures of himself, his wife, and their triplets and revealed that they had been delivered to Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The civil servant added that he already covered extensive hospital bills, medications, and other expenses that arose during their hospital admission.

However, he cannot financially provide for the new mum and the triplets going forward. He humbly appealed for financial assistance and he got it. His first tweet read:

"Dear Fellow Nigerians,

"My name is Olumuyiwa. I work with the Federal Civil Service at the Federal Secretariat Complex Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta Ogun State.

"Recently, my wife gave birth to a beautiful set of triplets - tw.o girls and a boy on July 22, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Hospital..."

Olumuyiwa appreciates Nigerians for their financial support

In a follow-up tweet, Olumuyiwa displayed his wife's account balance, showing the N1.3 million they have received so far.

The overjoyed husband appreciated Nigerians for their quick intervention. In his words:

"Within 24 hours, we received a total sum of 1.3M from the Twitter Family.

"We say a big thank you to everyone who has showed us love through money gifts, congratulatory message and prayers.

''Thank you all🙏, God bless."

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrated Olumuyiwa Egunjobi's family

@kanyin4eva said:

"Congratule triplets 🤲🤲, may the Lord grand my heart desires. Amen🙏. 🎉🎉"

@SamsonOgundipe_ said:

"Congratulations to you and your beautiful family. This is a great blessing from God. May all the necessary help and aid that you desire locate you and the family, Amen. Congratulations once again🎉🥂."

@alhajitobaszn said:

"I will always twale for my pops, man stood gidigba we were triplets too. One boy tw.o girls, may God bless yours in abundance."

@Classicfather21 said:

"My wife gave birth to Twins on the 17th this month anyway we gather dey na one u use pass me.

"I tap into this Triplet blessing make my wife born 3 again make I close chapter ❤️."

@tboysquare said:

"Country hard, na triplet una dey born! God abeg o 😂😂 where acct dey?"

@Davidspredict said:

"Why everybody just Dey born triplet this period. Is it a sign ?

"Congratulations bro."

Pregnant lady receives millions of naira from Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant lady whose husband used her hospital bills to buy a dog and phone had received millions of naira from kindhearted Nigerians.

After she reached out for aid on X (previously Twitter), she was overwhelmed by the number of donations she received directly into her mobile bank account, eventually reaching a point where she could no longer accept any more help.

In a heartfelt recount, she explained her situation at the hospital, sharing that she needed the assistance because her husband had inappropriately used the money set aside for her medical bills to purchase a dog and a mobile phone instead.

Source: Legit.ng