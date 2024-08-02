A Nigerian comedian and realtor, Dami Olatunde, known as Aphrican Ace, has just lost his pre-term baby

The comedian and his wife had their child at 26 weeks, on July 2, 2024, which was three months before due month

Sadly, the child gave up the ghost on August 1, 2024, due to bacterial infection and complications at about 29 week

It is a very devastating time for comedian Aphrican Ace, whose real name is Dami Olatunde and his wife, as they announce the death of their 29-wee-old baby, Zion Ayomikun Blue Olatunde.

In a lengthy post shared by the grieving father, who welcomed a baby girl with his wife in 2022, noted that their baby was a pre-term one, born at 26 weeks.

They had his baby shower on July 27, 2024, as earlier planned, but things went well the next day.

"He had a bacterial infection" - Aphrican Ace

Aphrican Ace, in the post shared via his official IG page, explained how their child had caught a bacterial infection that eventually took his life despite all the efforts of the doctors and their prayers.

He stated that Zion, as they had named the baby, fought long and hard but eventually lost the battle, as he died in the early hours of August 1, 2024.

Aphrican Ace wrote:

"Despite the words of the doctors, we were still very hopeful and optimistic that you’ll pull through, especially considering how long and hard you kept fighting which even blew the doctors’ minds. we prayed and prayed. But God decided to call you home during the early hours of August 1st with mommy and daddy right by your side."

Internet users pacify Aphrican Ace

The sad information has sprung a gazillion comments on the comedian's page. Read some below:

@aleezahsskincare:

"Heartbreaking stuff."

@omonioboli:

"May God comfort you how only He can. You are in our prayers."

@ritadominic:

"So sorry. Please accept my condolences."

@ifys.kitchen:

"I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences."

@iamteddya:

"Deepest condolences brother, my prayers are with you and your family."

@valerie.harris:

"Lord, cover the whole family now and provide comfort during this time!"

@chief_obi:

"Take heart my brother. God knows best!"

