Social media users have gushed over throwback and current pictures of a Nigerian lady and her mother

The Nigerian lady recently bagged a master's degree and recreated a picture she had taken with her mother in primary six

People thought her mother did not age a bit and expressed surprise at her look, while many congratulated them

A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online over a recreated picture she took with her mother.

In a now-blown tweet on X, the fresh graduate shared an old picture from her primary six graduation, which she had taken with her mum.

The master's graduate recreated her picture with her mum years later. Photo Credit: @i_amlola

In the throwback picture, her mum leaned her head towards her left cheek while she gently placed her hand around her mum's neck.

Years later, her mother was present for her master's graduation and they posed in the same way.

The mother-daughter pictures have amassed over 97k likes and 11k retweets at the time of this report.

See her tweet below:

People celebrated the mother and daughter

@Ada_Ojilibeka said:

"Time stopped for your mum since pry 6. She hasn't aged a day since then. Wow!

"Congratulations 🤝."

@torty_mercy said:

"The warmt in this picture can take me through harmattan unscathed. Congratulations."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"Probably the easiest best picture on here. Congratulations.

"Mumsie is not looking bad."

@_kathiiie said:

"I have a ask o.

"Is your mummy a vampire cos where's the age??"

@Ceefour__ said:

"Did your mother even age? Congratulations to both of you."

@Oretheblessed said:

"See my mama🥹.

"Congratulations once again sisterly."

@zeeeeeeeeeeeem_ said:

"Adon congratulate many people this week Ehn I hope people congratulate me too sooner or later ❤️🤲🏻 I believe.🥹❤️ congrats once more sis 🥹❤️ @i_amlola."

@Sincerely_AO said:

"Both you and your mom are beautiful! Congrats!"

