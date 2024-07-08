A Nigerian man has advised young men to learn from his story as he shared his ordeal with his estranged girlfriend

According to the man, he sponsored his girlfriend to move abroad and study with him and also set up multiple businesses to help them

However, the day he los all his money in crypto, she gave him a rude awakening that shattered him

A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions with his heartbreaking relationship story.

X influencer, @Wizarab10, shared the man's story, which he had received as an anonymous message.

He lost all his funds in crypto. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: People Images, Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

The man narrated how he sponsored himself and his girlfriend to study abroad. The man added that he also set up multiple businesses for them.

When he lost all his money in crypto, he said his girlfriend told him she needed to focus on her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This prompted the man to return to Nigeria as he couldn't continue with his studies abroad or afford rent. His story read:

"My gf who I sponsored to study abroad with me and set up multiple businesses while we were studying told me she needed to focus on her business the day I lost all my funds in crypto. I had to move back to 9ja alone as I couldn't continue my studies or afford my rents and all. Learn frm me young men."

See the anonymous message below:

Nigerians react to the incident

@caeser5 said:

"Thank u for all u do will turn to what have u done for me. Be strong bro, u will stand on ur feet again. "

@FavIked said:

"You dey sponsor girlfriend not even your wife, you're a big joke sorry about that but you ain't a kid I believe you've seen several stories and still went ahead to do sponsor her."

@addel_cares said:

"Is even better to lose everything to a white woman than lose everything to your home girl who knows your struggles and should have protected you at all cost ."

@theboyissamson said:

"This guy no sponsor any of him family member go abroad .

"I can't pity for him actually some men don't understand how life works."

@Ishow_leck said:

"So sad to read your story. This is to tell you to stop funding or sponsoring women that you’re not married to. Women don’t have retentive memories when it comes to paying back good for good."

@bummiearo said:

"You don't spend money on a lady at a girlfriend stage. Give her attention and the rest but not investing in her.

"You guys don't learn at all.

"You do this in marriage."

@odogwu_owerri said:

"If na ur fellow man you sponsor like this, returns for dey."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse had dumped her boyfriend who sponsored her to the United Kingdom.

Lady laments as boyfriend dumps her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady lamented online after her boyfriend dumped her.

The young lady said she sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings only to be blocked by him a month after he got to his destination.

She added that he blocked her after sending her a breakup message. The lady could not control her emotions. Many internet users sympathised with the young lady.

Source: Legit.ng