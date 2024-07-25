A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions over a video she released on social media regarding a man she was crushing on

She made a video with the man she referred to as 'boss' behind her and claimed to be crushing on him without his knowledge

Some unsuspecting internet users advised her to summon courage and approach him, while others warned others that she was lying

Internet users were confused as a lady shared a video on TikTok claiming to be crushing on her boss.

The short video had her recording herself and the unsuspecting man.

Wording on the video read:

"How do I express my feelings without losing my job. I'm crushing on my boss but he doesn't know this yet.

"Gosh! He is such a fine man."

A look at her page showed that she is actually married to the man, which caused netizens to wonder why she wanted to mislead people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the lady's video

ayeeshatu said:

"Make I see the boss face first wether e truly fine make I know if e worth d acid wey you go receive from the wife."

Merit said:

"Ma please focus on ur job, he also has eyes,if can't notice u or notice that ur liking him just let him be . focus on ur work."

queen mark said:

"Why you no go crush on your boss😏😏, you dey find already made na."

chanyalicious said:

"Just keep admiring from afar."

Mag&More said:

"No mind her that is her husband oh."

chidinmajames813 said:

"If his not married dear u're free to tell him how u feel but if his married don't.

"Don't hurt anothers womans feelings."

LEFTY 😌💯 said:

"He saw you making a video so he should be aware."

slimzyt6 said:

"Send me to him jare ,but if possible I like him too you know what next."

She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her boss's unexpected message after giving him a chance in her life. Her boss hurled insults at her and warned her on WhatsApp never to step foot in his company. In his words:

"Never step foot in my company. You are a very stupid child!"

