"Crushing on My Boss": Nigerian Lady Confuses People as She Shares Video with Man
- A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions over a video she released on social media regarding a man she was crushing on
- She made a video with the man she referred to as 'boss' behind her and claimed to be crushing on him without his knowledge
- Some unsuspecting internet users advised her to summon courage and approach him, while others warned others that she was lying
Internet users were confused as a lady shared a video on TikTok claiming to be crushing on her boss.
The short video had her recording herself and the unsuspecting man.
Wording on the video read:
"How do I express my feelings without losing my job. I'm crushing on my boss but he doesn't know this yet.
"Gosh! He is such a fine man."
A look at her page showed that she is actually married to the man, which caused netizens to wonder why she wanted to mislead people.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over the lady's video
ayeeshatu said:
"Make I see the boss face first wether e truly fine make I know if e worth d acid wey you go receive from the wife."
Merit said:
"Ma please focus on ur job, he also has eyes,if can't notice u or notice that ur liking him just let him be . focus on ur work."
queen mark said:
"Why you no go crush on your boss😏😏, you dey find already made na."
chanyalicious said:
"Just keep admiring from afar."
Mag&More said:
"No mind her that is her husband oh."
chidinmajames813 said:
"If his not married dear u're free to tell him how u feel but if his married don't.
"Don't hurt anothers womans feelings."
LEFTY 😌💯 said:
"He saw you making a video so he should be aware."
slimzyt6 said:
"Send me to him jare ,but if possible I like him too you know what next."
Legit.ng reported that a lady had told her married boss she loves him.
Lady sacked after agreeing to date boss
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lost her job after she agreed to date her boss.
She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her boss's unexpected message after giving him a chance in her life. Her boss hurled insults at her and warned her on WhatsApp never to step foot in his company. In his words:
"Never step foot in my company. You are a very stupid child!"
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng