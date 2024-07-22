Global site navigation

Local editions

Visa Application: Mum Sheds Tears as Her Visa Gets Approved while Her Daughter's Was Denied
Family and Relationships

Visa Application: Mum Sheds Tears as Her Visa Gets Approved while Her Daughter's Was Denied

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • Nigerian woman who wants to travel abroad has cried out on social media over a problem she encountered
  • While her visa was approved, the reverse was the case for the woman's daughter and this made her shed tears
  • The woman's video on TikTok touched internet users, with some people advising her on the next step to take

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian woman, @blessblack14, has lamented bitterly after her daughter's visa application was rejected.

@blessblack14, who is in a long distance relationship, intended to go abroad with her daughter and thought their visas would be approved.

Reactions as Nigerian lady cries out, says her visa was approved while her daughter's was rejected
She said her daughter's visa was denied. Photo Credit: Heena Rajput, TikTok/@blessblack14
Source: Getty Images

In a touching video, @blessblack14 burst into tears, saying it hurt her deeply.

She questioned God and rhetorically asked why things turned out this way for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Did you know? We have fun quizzes! Explore our new quiz section!

Read also

"Will I be able to raise a family?" Man breaks down during wife's antenatal session, video trends

Wording on her TikTok video read:

"My daughter's visa was denied and mine was approved. It hurt so much. God, can I know why this has to happen this way?"

Watch her sad video below:

The woman's visa lamentation stirred reactions

Aquosua Blaq said:

"Let learn to thank God in all things... it happens always.What if both was denied or URS rather?"

Kami said:

"Congratulations i tap into your visa grant, i am next in Jesus name. Amen."

sweetie said:

"Don't worry sis...Try again ..first go your man ...cheer up."

official_kathie said:

"Don’t worry dear everything will be okay it’s just a matter of time."

dinahmukisi said:

"Best please don't cry everything will be okay keep trying my ❤️ don't cry."

greatful heart said:

"Thank God my sis one no even come out of our own family of 4."

ellinaozua said:

"God has a way of doing his own thing, just be strong."

Read also

Emotional lady hails caring dad who sent foodstuffs to her after she complained to him, video trends

Julian and Hassan said:

"You go first and after you will try again when you're already there."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her white lover's visas were finally approved after several denials.

Ex-ambassador and wife denied Schengen visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Austrian government had denied Schengen visas to a former Nigerian ambassador and his wife.

In a series of tweets on X, Bolanle revealed her father lived and served in Austria for three years.

According to Consilium, a Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen state that allows travellers to enter the Schengen area for intended short stays in or transit through the territory of a Schengen state.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: