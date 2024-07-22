Nigerian woman who wants to travel abroad has cried out on social media over a problem she encountered

While her visa was approved, the reverse was the case for the woman's daughter and this made her shed tears

The woman's video on TikTok touched internet users, with some people advising her on the next step to take

A Nigerian woman, @blessblack14, has lamented bitterly after her daughter's visa application was rejected.

@blessblack14, who is in a long distance relationship, intended to go abroad with her daughter and thought their visas would be approved.

In a touching video, @blessblack14 burst into tears, saying it hurt her deeply.

She questioned God and rhetorically asked why things turned out this way for them.

Wording on her TikTok video read:

"My daughter's visa was denied and mine was approved. It hurt so much. God, can I know why this has to happen this way?"

Watch her sad video below:

The woman's visa lamentation stirred reactions

Aquosua Blaq said:

"Let learn to thank God in all things... it happens always.What if both was denied or URS rather?"

Kami said:

"Congratulations i tap into your visa grant, i am next in Jesus name. Amen."

sweetie said:

"Don't worry sis...Try again ..first go your man ...cheer up."

official_kathie said:

"Don’t worry dear everything will be okay it’s just a matter of time."

dinahmukisi said:

"Best please don't cry everything will be okay keep trying my ❤️ don't cry."

greatful heart said:

"Thank God my sis one no even come out of our own family of 4."

ellinaozua said:

"God has a way of doing his own thing, just be strong."

Julian and Hassan said:

"You go first and after you will try again when you're already there."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her white lover's visas were finally approved after several denials.

Ex-ambassador and wife denied Schengen visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Austrian government had denied Schengen visas to a former Nigerian ambassador and his wife.

In a series of tweets on X, Bolanle revealed her father lived and served in Austria for three years.

According to Consilium, a Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen state that allows travellers to enter the Schengen area for intended short stays in or transit through the territory of a Schengen state.

