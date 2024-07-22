Visa Application: Mum Sheds Tears as Her Visa Gets Approved while Her Daughter's Was Denied
- Nigerian woman who wants to travel abroad has cried out on social media over a problem she encountered
- While her visa was approved, the reverse was the case for the woman's daughter and this made her shed tears
- The woman's video on TikTok touched internet users, with some people advising her on the next step to take
A Nigerian woman, @blessblack14, has lamented bitterly after her daughter's visa application was rejected.
@blessblack14, who is in a long distance relationship, intended to go abroad with her daughter and thought their visas would be approved.
In a touching video, @blessblack14 burst into tears, saying it hurt her deeply.
She questioned God and rhetorically asked why things turned out this way for them.
Wording on her TikTok video read:
"My daughter's visa was denied and mine was approved. It hurt so much. God, can I know why this has to happen this way?"
Watch her sad video below:
The woman's visa lamentation stirred reactions
Aquosua Blaq said:
"Let learn to thank God in all things... it happens always.What if both was denied or URS rather?"
Kami said:
"Congratulations i tap into your visa grant, i am next in Jesus name. Amen."
sweetie said:
"Don't worry sis...Try again ..first go your man ...cheer up."
official_kathie said:
"Don’t worry dear everything will be okay it’s just a matter of time."
dinahmukisi said:
"Best please don't cry everything will be okay keep trying my ❤️ don't cry."
greatful heart said:
"Thank God my sis one no even come out of our own family of 4."
ellinaozua said:
"God has a way of doing his own thing, just be strong."
Emotional lady hails caring dad who sent foodstuffs to her after she complained to him, video trends
Julian and Hassan said:
"You go first and after you will try again when you're already there."
Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her white lover's visas were finally approved after several denials.
Ex-ambassador and wife denied Schengen visas
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Austrian government had denied Schengen visas to a former Nigerian ambassador and his wife.
In a series of tweets on X, Bolanle revealed her father lived and served in Austria for three years.
According to Consilium, a Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen state that allows travellers to enter the Schengen area for intended short stays in or transit through the territory of a Schengen state.
