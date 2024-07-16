A Nigerian lady has showcased the shocking text she was sent by her keke rider first thing in the morning

The bold keke rider struggled with his English grammar as he poured out his heart to the lady he admires

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people made light of her lamentation, while others expressed their concerns

The text message a keke rider sent a young Nigerian lady has generated reactions on social media.

The lady involved, @itsnancythecreator, released the text on TikTok and lamented, "What is this?"

In the text, the keke rider told the lady he is interested in her and sought her hand in marriage. He played a pity game about how he and his siblings could not provide his mum with a grandchild before she passed away in February.

He wooed with the promise that she would be in a mansion in his village. The unidentified keke rider struggled to write well in English.

The full text of his message read:

"Good morning please I wanted to inform you that I will be interested if you can be able to marry me. I will do my best to make sure you feel comfortable with me, am in a family house and none of us got a wife here.

"In Nigeria, were four boys, two marry outside the country. So, it is painful that none of us got baby child and wife before my mother's death in February. So, I am so alone now, kindly help the situation. Also a nice mansion in the village, you also feel ok."

Reactions trail keke rider's text to her

Nelo♏ said:

"Make e no go kidnap you one day o....avoid him abeg."

PAUL said:

"See you, you know whether na billionaire wey disguise dey find wife."

debeautygarden said:

"He’s very intentional I love the courage. But No. family house ke? Marry cuz he’s alone ? No baby? Heeeiii."

Ejikeme Precious said:

"My keke guy did the same, even after warning him, he texted me to say that what I told him made him fall sick, omo I blocked him straight up."

AMA said:

"Same thing my keke guy did to me,I had to warn him and let him know he is not the only keke guy in my estate,if he continues I will change him immediately,he apologized since then notin lyk dat again."

Mercyysaid:

"Girl it can become obsession please caution him and get another keke guy !!! WTH."

Uju | Nailtech in Ago Palace

“She didn’t know I am a billionaire disguised as a keke man” part 1."

