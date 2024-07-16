A Nigerian man said he loves his girlfriend so much because she always prays for him to make it

A man is overwhelmed with joy because he found a prayerful lady who loves him.

The man said his girlfriend prayed for him around 1:30 am. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigophicial.

In a video shared by @bigophicial, he said he was working at night only to see the lady on her knees as she communed with God on his behalf.

He quickly made a video of the moment and posted it on TikTok, where it has gone viral and generated many comments.

He said:

"I love my babe. She got up at 1:30 am and saw me working. And I saw her praying for me before going back to sleep. This got me emotional."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady prays for her boyfriend

@Eden23_2 said:

"This is Nessa. Gosh she's your babe? I too like this girl. She's an amazing person. You're blessed man."

@Michael Chibudon said:

"See format. Dem forbid her to hustle and make her own money. Madam no Dey depend on my money and hustle for yourself."

@D$G said:

"I do am oooo. God later bless am. Na person wey e introduce to me as e sister e marry."

@EmmaGiddim11 said:

"You see...if Na my babe she will wake up and start looking for chocolate, una sure say no be weapon fashion against me I dey date?"

Man marries his supportive girlfriend

A man shared the story of how he met his wife on Facebook when he was still in school and had little or nothing.

The man said his girlfriend supported him and stood by him until he completed his education and went for his NYSC.

After that, he took a bold step and married the lady who is now pregnant with their first child.

