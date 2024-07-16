A Nigerian man said he is in a relationship with a lady and sends her N1 million monthly for upkeep

The man said he lives in Texas, USA, while his girlfriend is in Nigeria, where he has opened a boutique business for her

He lamented that the girl's parents do not like him because he belongs to a different denomination

A Nigerian man is dating a lady and he has reportedly done so many things to make her happy.

The man lives in Texas, the United States of America, and sends money to the young lady from there.

The man said his girlfriend asked him to start attending her church. Photo credit: Getty Images/StockRocket, Luis Alvarez and Bloomberg. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

He said they met in 2021 and that their relationship took a break when they discovered that the lady's parents were averse to their being together.

In an anonymous message he sent to X influencer Wizarab, the man said they reconnected again in 2022.

He claimed to be sending the lady N1 million monthly for her personal upkeep, among other things.

Lady demands that her man join her church

According to the man, his girlfriend insisted that he join her church before they could get married, as this would please her parents. He said he accepted and started attending the church.

She also demanded a car worth N15 million for herself. and that he should build a house for her father in Owerri. He listed some of her other outrageous demands and noted that she also had a bad attitude.

After the man shared the story and sought counsel online, many netizens advised him to leave the lady.

See the full story below:

Reactions as man gives lady N1 million monthly

@MrsZanga said:

"Sign of someone who isn’t loved at home."

@alexlobaloba said:

"This guy is not loved at home."

@thedewunmi said:

"Years ago I would have doubted this story, but with what I have seen recently, I know men can be foolish sometimes. Just liberate yourself man and walkaway. It's still early and you can get someone who genuinely loves you."

@Anointedxx said:

"Leave her alone. Don't buy her anything. You'll see someone else. And if you force yourself to marry her, you won't enjoy the marriage and you'll spend till you give up."

