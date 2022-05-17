Congratulations are in order for a pretty Nigerian lady after she recently got engaged to her heartthrob

According to the lady, she accepted the marriage proposal of the same keke man who had collected her phone number 5 years ago

Gushing over her man while sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony, the lady revealed that there is more to their love story

A Nigerian lady identified as Lydiv Ogbansiegbe has stated that there is a kind of peace that comes when one is with the right partner.

Lydiv shared this thought as she announced her engagement to her lover on her Instagram page with pictures from the lovely occasion.

She had given him her number 5 years ago. Photo Credit: @miss_lydiv

How Lydiv met him

Looking back on how their relationship started, the beautiful lady stated that it all began with an encounter on a tricycle.

Lydiv said she had given a keke man her phone number 5 years ago and now the same person has asked her to marry him.

She wrote:

"There’s this feeling of peace that comes when the person is the right one for you.

"5 years ago I gave a keke man my phone number.

"And just last night I said YES to him.

"There’s more to this love story ❤️.

"I love you endlessly MINE."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@comedian_aboki44 said:

"Wow congrats to them love is a beautiful thing when you have a matching partner."

@theunlimitedmusic said:

"This story no clear but congratulations… na to buy keke be that ooh…. Maybe I go see true love ‍♂️ oh I forget na hookups sure pass."

@official_soicm said:

"Nah to go start keke job. I beg who get keke wey I go Dey deliver payment every weekend."

@omogealagbo1 said:

"No go give. Baba kamo your number in Ibadan o he will call you die, you will be eating pepper soup sha."

Source: Legit.ng