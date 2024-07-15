Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has reacted to the criticism she has received from fans as a result of flaunting her lifestyle online

In a post directed at them, she said that she does not know they exist and sternly warned them to stop trolling her

Ka3na advised her haters on what to do if they want to be like her as she gave them an update about her location

Reality show star, Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has stirred massive reactions with a post she made and addressed to her critics.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of one flaunted a private jet with her name boldly written on it. She also showed off a jeep worth millions of naira. Her post was greeted with criticism from most of her fans.

Ka3na blasts her haters. Photo credit @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the way she has been trolled in the networking app, she carpeted all her haters and told them to try to fake their lifestyle if it was easy.

Issuing a stern warning to the people she tagged as jealous of her lifestyle, she said that her cyberspace was her personal sanctuary.

The former housemate noted that she cannot stop living her beautiful lifestyle because they were obsessed with it.

BBNaija's Ka3na prays for her hater

In her post, she said that there was no point living in a glass house without showing off its beauty. The reality star, who lost her husband last year, prayed that her critics would find peace.

Ka3na later gave an update on her location as she said it was her birthday tour, and she was just touching down at Italy in her private jet.

Below is the post:

Reactions trails Ka3na's post about her lifestyle

Netizens reacted to the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamnikkyjay23:

"Which genuine fans, she should stop deceiving herself."

@sandridge_lag:

"Try rest my love nobody dey reason you for this tinubu regime."

@aluxagc201:

"It's okay nah, ha! Wealthy people don't have to try so hard to convince people that they are!!"

@poshpraizz:

"If I was rich. The amount of things I would not be giving, makes me wonder if these guys are truly as rich as they say they are."

@dsameog:

"Lifestyle cost... Na u no know."

@queendoracollectionsng:

"Fake life is equally not easy. You’re doing well Ka3na. Maintain your steeze."

@16th_apparels:

"You go dey alright laslas."

@dammy_beddings:

"Normally, fake life no easy.'

@maryjane.oge1:

" Fake life cost normally."

@__d3lil4h:

"Ka3na shut up please."

Ka3na marks husband's death anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija's ex-housemate, had marked the first death anniversary of her late husband with a lovely picture collage.

In the post, the two loved up at different positions as she stated that she and her daughter missed him dearly in the last one year.

Fans were quick to troll her by telling her that she was divorced from him before his death last year.

Source: Legit.ng