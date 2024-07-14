A lady came online to share her frustrations with netizens as she said she had yet to find a job after graduation

The lady said she does not have a man in her life yet and that she still lives in her parents' house to date

After she shared her frustrations in life, many netizens rallied around her to offer her words of encouragement

A lady has lamented that after she graduated from school, she has yet to find a job.

The lady said she also does not have a man in her life, making her apparently lonely.

The lady said she also does not have a partner. Photo credit: TikTok/@dior.debs.

Source: TikTok

In a short video which went viral and touched many hearts, the lady told netizens she was still living with her parents.

Dio Debs got a lot of encouraging words from social media users who saw her video on TikTok.

Dio wrote:

"Me on Friday night thinking how I'm a graduate with no job, no savings, no plans, no partner, still living in my parents' house with absolutely no idea what to do with my life."

Many of those who commented told her to be patient and that things would soon fall into line.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her frustrations online

@user Dr Dre said:

"If you are still in school, it's never too late to learn handwork. I didn't take the advice seriously I suffered for it, but thank God now."

@Obajimi Alabi said:

"What's your discipline? And what state are you currently in?"

@Mfonabasi said:

"Story of my life right now. No phone too. Na my mama phone I still dey use."

@lily (babies empire) said:

"This is the worst stage of my life; if I pass through this stage, I will forever worship my God."

LASU throws banter with another graduate

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.

The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.

In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.

Source: Legit.ng