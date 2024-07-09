A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media after he showcased the meal his crush offered him

According to the young man, he visited his crush at her place for the first time and revealed she is a student

While some many criticised the meal she served him, many others argued his crush must also be into him

A Nigerian youth, @kaydviiper, has taken to social media to show the meal his crush served him.

@kaydviiper shared a video on TikTok of the meal, which was eba and a native soup, efo riro.

He said the lady is a student. Photo Credit: @kaydviiper

Source: TikTok

@kaydviiper admitted he really enjoyed the meal. His short TikTok clip generated huge buzz on social media.

The young man revealed his crush is still a student. Some netizens passed remarks on the kind of food she offered him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

People comment on his crush's food

queen mark said:

"You suppose thank GOD say you see food chop,if na me,na mineral I go serve you."

Apari OFG said:

"She try o. But she suppose buy you sachet water at least."

JB said:

"If nah my mama nah d weight of d leather wah dey ur hand go determine wether u go chop."

Nelly Roberts said:

"Food wey I dey crave for.

"Where is her location?"

Stephen show said:

"Una dey chop for Una crush house? Even if na my babe, I no go chop for first time visit."

Jay said:

"She cooked for you? Best believe she’s crushing on you too."

Hair by Tiwa said:

"Confirm balance diet she try gan nio."

Notification said:

"Nah ponmo and panla dem se serve u...if nah she,she go dey request for chicken and fried rice."

Legit.ng reported that a man had found his crush working at a construction site.

Lady rubbishes food her admirer sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had criticised her admirer over the food and note he sent her.

An unimpressed @anitibanta took to TikTok to showcase the meal, which was sent to her in a customised bag.

She showcased the meal, which was spaghetti and boiled egg and the note he sent along with it. In the note, the man expressed his love for her.

Source: Legit.ng