Global site navigation

Local editions

Joro Olumofin Shares Why Guys Aren't Taking Ladies for Dates: "They Spend N140k on a Date"
Celebrities

Joro Olumofin Shares Why Guys Aren't Taking Ladies for Dates: "They Spend N140k on a Date"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Relationship coach, Joro Olumofin, triggered netizens after he shared the total amount needed to go on a date in the country
  • He noted that some ladies have complained about how some guys are refusing to take them on dates
  • According to the psychologist, some ladies are quite demanding and they may desire to buy some items that will take a financial toll on their partners

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Psychologist and relationship coach, Joro Olumofin, has revealed why some Nigerian men are no longer keen on going for dates with ladies.

Joro Olumofin rocks stylish outfits
Joro Olumofin shares his take on the cost of dating. Image credit: @joroolumofin
Source: Instagram

The love doctor did a calculation of two movie tickets, food, and other expenses for a date which amounted to N140k.

Besides, he said that some ladies may need to go out on a date with a guy four times before they would agree to be in a relationship with him. He totaled the cost to almost N400k.

Read also

Drama as Pastor Bolaji Idowu fires shots at Lekki gym baddies: "They are not trying to lose weight"

However, he noted that any guy who is intentional about his lady will not think about the expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His video gathered several reactions on his Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Joro's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Joro's video. See some of the reaction s below:

@___.prettyfortune.___:

"Lol, women that love you won't allow you to spend that much on a date. You don't have to do much.

@itz_quinomy:

"Do what you can because at the end of the day, it’s the intention that matters… no do pass your power!"

@diaryofaugusta:

"But why? Total of 560k for 4 dates. Excuse me? Why should anyone even have anything more than popcorn and a drink at the movies?"

@agbawe2:

"My intention don finish sha."

Read also

Ugezu Ugezu fumes after party host asks guests to pay for their food: "It's not part of our culture"

@kinzy_louis:

"If a woman likes you, you won't spend that much oh."

@uwagboemary:

"Dear Joro you are very right and am happy with this breakdown, many ladies need a job and not a man."

@ammarkdonalds:

"How much be my salary? 60k nor even reach. Hmmm."

@olumurewafarms:

"As a lady, this is ridiculous lol."

Joro Olumofin exposes some men

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joro had shared his take on why some men who attain wealth leave their wives.

The love doctor noted that it was the habit of some men to go for women they could afford and later switch after making money.

According to him, some marriages are built on this condition, and he advised women to marry rich men.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Enenaite Blessing avatar

Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.

Hot:
Online view pixel