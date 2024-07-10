Relationship coach, Joro Olumofin, triggered netizens after he shared the total amount needed to go on a date in the country

He noted that some ladies have complained about how some guys are refusing to take them on dates

According to the psychologist, some ladies are quite demanding and they may desire to buy some items that will take a financial toll on their partners

Psychologist and relationship coach, Joro Olumofin, has revealed why some Nigerian men are no longer keen on going for dates with ladies.

The love doctor did a calculation of two movie tickets, food, and other expenses for a date which amounted to N140k.

Besides, he said that some ladies may need to go out on a date with a guy four times before they would agree to be in a relationship with him. He totaled the cost to almost N400k.

However, he noted that any guy who is intentional about his lady will not think about the expenses.

His video gathered several reactions on his Instagram page.

Reactions to Joro's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Joro's video. See some of the reaction s below:

@___.prettyfortune.___:

"Lol, women that love you won't allow you to spend that much on a date. You don't have to do much.

@itz_quinomy:

"Do what you can because at the end of the day, it’s the intention that matters… no do pass your power!"

@diaryofaugusta:

"But why? Total of 560k for 4 dates. Excuse me? Why should anyone even have anything more than popcorn and a drink at the movies?"

@agbawe2:

"My intention don finish sha."

@kinzy_louis:

"If a woman likes you, you won't spend that much oh."

@uwagboemary:

"Dear Joro you are very right and am happy with this breakdown, many ladies need a job and not a man."

@ammarkdonalds:

"How much be my salary? 60k nor even reach. Hmmm."

@olumurewafarms:

"As a lady, this is ridiculous lol."

Source: Legit.ng