A beautiful lady is trending online after she shared photos showing people that she is an amputee

The lady posted cute photos, and people could see that she had no legs as she appeared to have suffered amputation

She did not mention what led to the amputation, but many people said she has a cheerful disposition to life

An extremely beautiful lady has gone viral after sharing photos on TikTok to show off her legs.

After she shared the photos, people on TikTok saw that she was an amputee as she had no legs.

Many people described the later as a cheerful person. Photo credit: TikTok/@alexander...424.

Source: TikTok

Alexander's legs were amputated from the thigh, but this did not reduce her beauty and cheerfulness.

In the post, she was seen smiling and posing in different positions for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A lot of people who saw the photos praised the lady for not allowing the state of her legs to dampen her beauty.

Reactions as a beautiful amputee shares photos

@Swagboi little said:

"I'm confuse. How she take climb there?"

@Esther said:

"They go whine you but no fall stand strong."

@ParaBoi said:

"Always step up and fight for yourself. Don’t allow these ppl bul!y you baby."

@NazaNwa NazaNwa said:

"You’re beautiful my darling. Don’t let the comment section get to you, be happy always and thank God for life."

@CHVMPION BOI said:

"I have only left I was crying. We gonna be fine sweetheart."

@olivenasa said:

"You are very pretty with a smooth skin. You are alive today and that is what matters."

@He's Biff king Kartel said:

"Can we be friends? I'm from Sierra Leone."

@Anny@1533 said:

"You beautiful love. Continue to strive. You are so loveable. You seem like a sweet person sending love to you."

Lady shares photo of her legs before amputation

In a related story, a lady is trending online after she posted photos on TikTok to show people how her life has changed over the years.

The lady showed that as of 2016, she had all parts of her body intact, but now one of her legs has been amputated.

When she was asked to give details of what happened to her leg, the lady said she had an accident.

Source: Legit.ng