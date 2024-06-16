A Nigerian woman who moved to Canada has shared a change in her little son that left her in stitches

According to the lady, she relocated to the North American country with her son some months ago

The woman's video of her son's changed accent amused people and made women share their experiences with their kids

A Nigerian lady was amused after her little son's accent changed in Canada.

@ewatomi_h shared a video on TikTok where her little son requested water and said it in an accent that made the woman laugh.

@ewatomi_h revealed that they had migrated to Canada nine months ago.

"Watching your son change his accent 9 months after relocating to Canada," @ewatomi_h's TikTok video was captioned.

The clip gave many netizens some hard laughs.

@ewatomi_h's video got people talking

highly favour said:

"Please give the boy his warra."

sophia_odika said:

"He is still small so he can adapt to it quickly."

Mawannomi Seunfunmi said:

"That's how the brain works age 0-5 makes it way easier to adopt any and multiple languages. That ability declines with age! Pls mummy let him grasp his native language also,his brain can do that too."

Hon. MKO KISS said:

"Kids do adapt faster than Eyin Agbalagba."

Perpetual Asibor said:

"Nope, mine changed after a year and six months."

Adefunmilayo said:

"It remain small you won't hear him properly again and you will be telling him to repeat like 100 times."

buttercrumbs_ said:

"My Siblings left two years ago, can’t hear them clearly whenever we talk via calls."

Tobs_Tunes said:

"Kids adapt faster even if the kid is 10 years old."

