A 23-year-old man has celebrated himself on X after getting a clean 1990 Lexus LS400 that suited his taste

In responding to questions, the man revealed his age and that he got the car for $5000 as the vehicle was still in very good condition

Many people who reacted to the video said that many young Nigerians would look down on the vehicle

A young man was very proud as he bought a Lexus car manufactured 34 years ago.

He showed it off as his first car as he uploaded photos of the car. He was very proud of the 1990 Lexus.

The man showed off his car key. The photo of the man in the collage is for illustration purposes, as he's not connected to the story. Photo source: King_ty_WDCU, Getty Images/ Mariia Vitkovska

1990 Lexus LS400 model

In one of the snaps of the car shared online, the car's lights were. The owner (@King_ty_WDCU) had good shots of the vehicle on the road.

One of his pictures showed him holding the key to the car. Many people celebrated his win even though the Lexus was an old model.

@BusayoOtebata said:

"These people life no hard at all. This car 1990 ride and see the way they are all genuinely happy for him. Can never be my own country."

@grandDajupa said:

"Imagine a Nigerian youth buying this to start their life. They would defo be getting mocked by people who own NOTHING!!!"

@gBK__ said:

"This is a mad classic 91' LS. Its not cheap."

@ad3tolla said:

"The first car I’m actually going to buy with my money will shock people. I’d buy one old model and pimp it. I’m leaving the body and the light, probably just touch up the AC, the ceiling (lights) and fix in Bluetooth speakers. Pink lines on the body and a crazy plate number."

@fucnlex said:

"Ngl, having an old school car is definitely on my list of accomplishments."

@thecheffej said:

"If it was Naij, its insults from people who use tapswap for daily bread that'd fill the cs."

@dekanmbi said:

"We dey 2024 dis bro just bought car wey dem produce like 20yrs agó, i never see any of his countrymen shame even down to babes, my country men for don finish you sotay, to drive the car gan go be problem if ur self-esteem no strong."

