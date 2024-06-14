Man Buys 1990 Lexus LS400 Car, Shows off his Achievement like Benz, Nigerians Praise Him
- A 23-year-old man has celebrated himself on X after getting a clean 1990 Lexus LS400 that suited his taste
- In responding to questions, the man revealed his age and that he got the car for $5000 as the vehicle was still in very good condition
- Many people who reacted to the video said that many young Nigerians would look down on the vehicle
A young man was very proud as he bought a Lexus car manufactured 34 years ago.
He showed it off as his first car as he uploaded photos of the car. He was very proud of the 1990 Lexus.
1990 Lexus LS400 model
In one of the snaps of the car shared online, the car's lights were. The owner (@King_ty_WDCU) had good shots of the vehicle on the road.
One of his pictures showed him holding the key to the car. Many people celebrated his win even though the Lexus was an old model.
See his post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@BusayoOtebata said:
"These people life no hard at all. This car 1990 ride and see the way they are all genuinely happy for him. Can never be my own country."
@grandDajupa said:
"Imagine a Nigerian youth buying this to start their life. They would defo be getting mocked by people who own NOTHING!!!"
@gBK__ said:
"This is a mad classic 91' LS. Its not cheap."
@ad3tolla said:
"The first car I’m actually going to buy with my money will shock people. I’d buy one old model and pimp it. I’m leaving the body and the light, probably just touch up the AC, the ceiling (lights) and fix in Bluetooth speakers. Pink lines on the body and a crazy plate number."
@fucnlex said:
"Ngl, having an old school car is definitely on my list of accomplishments."
@thecheffej said:
"If it was Naij, its insults from people who use tapswap for daily bread that'd fill the cs."
@dekanmbi said:
"We dey 2024 dis bro just bought car wey dem produce like 20yrs agó, i never see any of his countrymen shame even down to babes, my country men for don finish you sotay, to drive the car gan go be problem if ur self-esteem no strong."
Man bought 1990 Benz
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man showed off his 1999 Mercedes-Benz W202 in a video and was so proud of the ride. The car looked spotless.
A viral TikTok clip of the ride showed that the car had been given some exterior care. Its rims looked classy.
