A young man broke down in tears after seeing the amount he was sent by an unknown person during a live session

According to him, the person asked for his account details and he sent it only to receive an alert of N10

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many teasing him and others consoling him

A Nigerian man could not hide his pain after receiving a small amount from a stranger during a live session.

The young man went live on TikTok and during the session, a person had asked him to drop his account details to be credited.

Man in pain as he receives N10 alert Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/TikTok.

Man in tears over N10 alert

The young man happily shared his account number but his mood switched when he saw a credit alert of N10.

In a video shared by @gossipmillnaija, the heartbroken man cried in the video and expressed so much anger over the person guts.

He wondered why someone would ask him to drop his account number only to put a meagre sum of N10.

"Jesus! Person go get mind dey send person N10. You get mind tell me say make I drop my aza and you get mind credit give me N10. For your mind, you get mind," he lamented.

Reactions as man laments over N10 alert

Nigerians who watched the video shared their opinions in the comments section.

Evve__lynn said:

"Be grateful bro. Na still person hard earned money be that."

Okeoghene_ufuoma said:

"You see alert Abi you nor see alert."

Next_autos said:

"Maybe him be wan send 12 million rupees."

Cecilia__remi said:

"Dem go whine you but no panic.. This one don dey panic."

__honeiy said:

"Them go credit you 10 naira but not panic."

Obaksolo said:

"IKA full this country. You self manage am. Na the economy cause am."

Hypedj_yunglee said:

"Small tin u don dy vex bros."

Moneyspirit_mb reacted:

"Learn to appreciative, the pesin might be testing you."

Nuvo_xx commented:

"They gave u according to your size."

Rosythrone said:

"He nor get the kin humans Tiktok never make we see. Omo!!!"

Sly__fizzy_ said:

"Sorry bro na mistake, I be want send you 10m before."

Yungg__ asked:

"Una don dey send money by size now?"

Jethronaire added:

"Change the money to Zimbabwean currency first. You go see say you sef no small at all. No panicking my bro."

Watch the video below:

