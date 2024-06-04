A Nigerian man has got many talking as he displayed his female friend on social media with a heartwarming description

A Nigerian man, Victor Chuwkuedo Onwuemene, has celebrated his genuine friendship with a lady, Fatimah, whom he met during his NYSC.

Taking it to Facebook, Victor shared nice pictures they had taken together and advised people to make friends like her with family values.

Victor described Fatimah as a good cook, a gist and an investment partner.

He revealed she was the first to know when his wife came into the picture, adding that they never took advantage of their friendship or crossed boundaries. In his words:

"This is Fatimah❤️.

"The only true friend I made during NYSC❤️.

"Gist partner.

"Investment partner (Na she be my special advisor).

"Make we Shayo, na she go tell me when to go out for weekends go drink away Kaftan Television wahala back then.

"She’s also a good cook like myself ❤️.

"She knew me in and out even when my Wife came into the picture a she first know.

"Na she say make I begin buy land anywhere I see am that land appreciate more than buying cars, we were good at jumping bikes together .

"We Never took advantage of our friendship, we respected each others boundaries.

"Dear Friends, get you a from Iike Fatima a well groomed PH girl with family Values ❤️.

"I’m posting these here because she’s not a Facebook fan❤️ make her head no go too swell."

Reactions trail Victor Chuwkuedo Onwu

Obanyelu Spar Kle said:

"Things I love to see.

"A lot of people believe that there can’t be a genuine friendship between two people of the opposite se:x but it’s not true cuz for me,I rarely hang around girls,you will always see me with male friends but that doesn’t mean there are sexual attachments involved."

Christiana Omax Emakpor said:

"True friends like this are rare, I love the bond despite the fact that there was no string attach. She is truly a friend in a million.

"God bless every true and amazing friends who always seek for the good of others."

Mhiz Unique Miracle said:

"I swear, that why some guys don't go forward in life, the only thing in their mind is how to sleep with girl's, "

Deborah Obiageri Akudoro said:

"I have one. He's a guy. No strings attached but it's been a good commensal relationship with him. Infact, he's become more like family. My husband, kids , inlaws all flow well with him. Na only money remain for us ."

Uchechukwu Blessing said:

"Nice one.

"Many people think the only relationship btwn a man and a woman is $ex, and nothing more."

Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide said:

"Men needs to learn how to be friends with women without being sexual with them. Female friends without sexual intimacy is the best."

