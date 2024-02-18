A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce that her white lover has arrived in Nigeria for her

She shared a video and pictures taken with the older man, adding that he came along with his oyinbo friend

While some netizens criticised her for being in a relationship with an older white man, others celebrated her

An older white man has landed in Nigeria with his oyinbo pal to see his Nigerian girlfriend.

His girlfriend, @beautygoddess05, celebrated his arrival with loved-up pictures and videos of them together.

"Finally my UK man don finally come meet me for Nigeria. He even come with he friend," she wrote.

In another video, she hinted at leaving for the United Kingdom with him soon. Mixed reactions have trailed her videos.

Some people tackled her for dating an old man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over her white lover

@arron3004 said:

"If to say na Nigeria man ask for your hand now you won’t answer him."

bella baby said:

"Make dem find one for me oooo am single n searching oooo."

chidicynthia828 said:

"So if nah dis kain Nigerian man come for you.

"Will accept ehh fyn gal."

Victor said:

"Even my babe dey say make dem dash am the friend."

PreshQueen said:

"Am happy for you sis.

"But please be careful oo."

Prime said:

"Una too like dollars kilode when my papa dey available."

Big God said:

"Give me that his friend, make I keep his company."

chidicynthia828 said:

White man lands in Nigeria for lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had arrived in Nigeria to meet his Nigerian lover.

The man flew in from Florida, in the US and arrived in Nigeria for Blessing, whom he had been dating for eight months.

The nervous lady went to the airport with a female friend to receive him and was overwhelmed with emotions on sighting him. Their meeting clip was shared on her TikTok page.

While revealing that they are now married, Blessing, a flight attendant, said God connected her to him.

Source: Legit.ng