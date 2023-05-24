A Nigerian woman was not happy that her husband forgot his wedding ring at home and headed to work

In a trending video, the woman trailed after her husband and handed the ring over to him while he stared in awe

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with forgetful husbands

A Nigerian lady with the handle @beautifulonyi0 has shared a hilarious video after her husband forgot his wedding ring.

While sharing the clip, the woman revealed that that's what she does whenever her husband forgets his ring.

A video showed her running after him to the roadside where he parked his car to make sure he wears the ring.

Her husband, who seemed to be waiting for her to bring down the ring, readily brought out his hand as she wore him the ring.

She captioned the video:

“POV: each time my husband forgets his wedding ring.”

Social media reactions

@Queen Diana111 said:

"My husband wear his own once and lost it that day. Since then he no Dey use ring and I stop using mine."

@user481381 commented:

"God Abeg oo."

@Viv_00 said:

"My husband no dey wear him own at all at all, me sef I stopped wearing the one he bought for me."

@Mamandy said:

"Mine removed his own because of one girl he wanted to sode chick."

@Chika Edith added:

"Abeg leave my in-law."

Woman storms husband's shop with his wedding ring

